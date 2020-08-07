New Holland launches new tech header

NEW Holland Agriculture has launched a combine harvester featuring a new Crossover Harvesting concept.

The concept incorporates the company's Twin Rotor separation technology with conventional threshing technology.

The New Holland CH7.70 header has been launched in Europe and will be available in more markets later this year.

New Holland says the Crossover Combine sets a new benchmark in capacity for mid-range combines delivering "outstanding" grain and straw quality in all crops and conditions.

"The highly fuel-efficient engine with patented HI-eSCR 2 technology for Stage V compliance delivers high productivity with extremely low operating costs," said crop harvesting product management global Lars Skjoldager Sorensen.

"This performance comes with the superior comfort of the Harvest Suite deluxe cab.

"We designed the CH7.70 for professional arable farmers and contractors looking for a combine that delivers consistent, high performance in all conditions together with low cost of ownership.

"The CH7.70 combine brings to our customers all the benefits of 45 years of Twin Rotor separation excellence combined with our best threshing technology."

According to product manager Lionel Gleyroux, the Crossover Combine creates a new segment in New Holland's wide offering, between mid-range conventional and flagship rotary models.

"It's a concept that takes the best of our harvesting expertise to create the opportunity for every farmer and contractor to be more productive, versatile and effective," Mr Gleyroux said.

New Holland brand president Carlo Lambro said the launch of the Crossover Combine confirmed its global harvesting leadership.

"The technology delivers up to 25 per cent higher throughput than a conventional combine in its segment," Mr Lambro said.

"The two-drum threshing system features a 600 millimetre diameter drum - the largest in the segment - with reinforced, heavy-duty design to deliver outstanding threshing performance.

"Drum speed is controlled from the cab by a new heavy-duty hydraulic drum variator so that the operator can ensure the speed is matched to the crop and field conditions."

The threshing system is combined with the New Holland Opti-Thresh system which adapts to crop conditions and maturity simply by repositioning the rear part of the concave - no tools are needed.

The CH7.70 combines this high-capacity two-drum system with New Holland's Twin Rotor concept.

It features the Cursor 9 engine that develops 278.8 kiloWatts (374 horsepower) - 25.3kW (34hp) more than the CX6.90 - to deliver a consistently powerful and fuel-efficient performance in all conditions.