McHale updates popular V6 baler range

MORE than a decade ago, McHale launched the McHale V6 range of variable chamber balers at Agritechnica, Germany, in 2009.

Over time, these machines have developed to provide higher output and density and at Agritechnica 2019, Germany the new McHale V6 range of variable chamber balers was launched to the world market, designated the McHale V6740 non-chopper baler and the McHale V6750 15 knife chopper baler.

The new McHale models boast key features, including higher intake, a new pick-up, a larger rotor and two bale chamber options with higher density.

The pick-up now has a five-tyne bar cam track pick-up or six tyne bar cam-less pick-up option with double crop roller to choose from.

McHale has increased the size of the lateral feed augers which direct crop into the rotor, while also increasing the rotor diameter to improve intake.

The angle at which the floor is positioned has also been re-designed to maximise the flow of crop into the chamber.

All balers come with a new Adaptive Intake which has been specifically designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust to changes in material flow.

The design of this floor mitigates blocking and the floor automatically adjusts to allow the machine to better handle uneven rows or swaths.

Should a blockage occur, the sound of the slip clutch alerts the operator, who can hydraulically lower the floor from the tractor cab.

This widens the feed channel and on re-engaging the PTO, the blockage can be fed through.

The floor can then be reset to its original position and baling can resume

A standard 15-knife chopper unit is available with a theoretical chop length of about 65 millimetres and knives can be engaged and disengaged from the tractor cab.

An optional selectable knife system is available which consists of two knife banks that allow for various knife configurations to be chosen to allow 0, 7, 8, or 15 knives to work.

As baling conditions are not always ideal, uneven swaths can occur which can lead to blockages.

The McHale variable chamber baler range is fitted with a drop floor unblocking system, which means blockages can be fed through in three simple steps.

As standard, all models are fitted with three heavy-duty endless belts.

A full width single belt is a new option that is available for users to choose from which reduces crop loss in crops such as Lucerne where there is a lot of protein in the leaf.

Manual greasing blocks are standard on the V6740 model, while an automatic system, is optional but standard on the V6750 model.

This system delivers a measured amount of grease around the baler every time a bale is ejected from the bale chamber.

The variable model also is fitted with a new Expert Plus Control Console, which has a large graphic display allowing the operator to adjust core and bale size, core and bale density and revolutions of net being applied.

It also gives the operator the choice of selecting a soft or hard bale core, depending on the feed-out requirements.

A new bale shape indicator provides a more accurate reading of the bale shape.

This sensor detects the movement of the belt which indicates live information to the driver via the control console about which side of the chamber to fill.

A heavy-duty bale kicker ensures a clean separation between the machine and the netted high-density bale with a bale discharge sensor, which notifies the driver when the bale has left the bale chamber and has passed over the bale kicker.