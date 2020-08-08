South West grazing property is a winner

Price: EOI

Location: Winnejup

Area: 121.79ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

Ben Lloyd-Smith 0409 875 588





WINNIWOOD Farm is an amazing property, consisting of three titles that make up about 121.79 hectares of prime livestock grazing land at Winnejup.

The property is perfectly suited to a livestock system based around the natural pastures.

Winnejup is part of the diverse farming region that makes up this very fertile area.

The natural beauty of this property is awe inspiring.

With vistas of seemingly endless rolling hills and the stunning Blackwood River forming the southern boundary, you have to remind yourself this picture-perfect landscape is also a highly productive working farm.

About 110ha of the property is cleared and considered suitable for grazing, with the balance comprising waterways, natural timbered areas, landscaped gardens, fence lines, sheds and a house.

The property is predominantly elevated and undulating and soil types are mostly loam, loamy duplex and loamy gravel or mixtures of these.

The fertiliser program has included superphosphate fertilisers being applied annually.

Average yearly rainfall for the Bridgetown district is about 750 millimetres.

The property is well watered from four strategically-located dams with good catchments, along with two soaks, four water tanks and 12 troughs.

During the peak pasture production periods Winniwood Farm is capable of carrying between 90 and 100 breeders, depending on type and given normal seasonal conditions.

Current stock run on the property include four bulls, 86 cows/heifers and 58 calves.

The property is fenced with steel or wood posts using hinge-joint barbed wire and electric outriggers.

The metal cattle yards are in good condition with a 60 head working capacity.

The architecturally designed, rammed limestone home is perfectly nestled into the environment and takes advantage of the views, while the 2ha of thoughtfully planned landscaping creates a mood that is unique to this property.

The house is completely self-sufficient and off the grid.

Winniwood Farm is about 20 kilometres east of Bridgetown, where all the necessary facilities and amenities including schools, medical facilities, essential services and shopping can be found.

The shire rates are about $3065 per annum.

This is an impressive land parcel that is ideally suited to farmland expansion or as a stand-alone property

There is only one way to fully appreciate Winniwood Farm and that is to be on-site, so don't hesitate to arrange a viewing with the Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury selling agents.