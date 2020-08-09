Turnkey farm with future water opportunity

Price: EOI closing Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4pm

Location: Badgingarra

Area: 1332.21ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts

Contact: Terry Norrish 0429 471 219

RARELY do you have the opportunity to purchase a farm such as Bundidup where everything possible to ensure that the land produces to its best potential has been done.

Located in the high rainfall zone of Badgingarra and 12 kilometres north east of the townsite, Bundidup is on the edge of some of the State's most under-rated country.

With an average rainfall of 480 millimetres a year and an abundance of excellent gravel soils which have been either reefinated, flat sandy loams that have been mouldboard ploughed and 1100 hectares that has been clayed, this is a highly productive enterprise.

Land of this productivity to the south and east is demanding premium rates to purchase and Bundidup will be the property you won't regret buying.

Beyond this productive farming opportunity, Bundidup is close to the Dinner Hill region, which is envisaged as WA's next major intensive water resource.

The property has excellent underground water and has recently had a second underground bore commissioned.

This provides most of the property water by pumping to a high concrete tank where it gravitates to tanks and troughs in each paddock on the farm.

Improvements include a neat two-bedroom, recently renovated cottage and an as-new, five-stand, raised-board shearing shed with appropriate user-friendly steel yards.

Fertiliser requirements are serviced with three 100 tonne bays.

There is also an older shearing shed which is used as a utility shed for storage.

Silos include an elevated 85t silo and four 75t elevated grain storage units, which are in good condition.

The property has adequate water tanks throughout with a 350,000 litre steel tank being the feature.

The seller has a penchant for fencing and each fence appears to be as-new with steel gates and strainers and galvanised and pine posts, which line the gravelled laneways and give excellent access to all paddocks on the property.

Soils are predominantly productive gravels which transition to sandy gravels, flat sandy loams and some blackbutt sand.

All soils have been treated in order to enhance production.

There are about 100ha of lighter soils which have established perennial grasses and allow for excellent feed over summer months and maximise the value of those soils.

More than 75 per cent of Bundidup is croppable, however the seller conservatively crops 50pc per annum to wheat, barley, lupins, canola and oats.

Robust rates of fertiliser have consistently been used to gain maximum yields with excellent agronomy practises used.

Pastures are topdressed annually with 100 kilograms per hectare of superphosphate and there are good stands of clover in each pasture paddock.

The sellers run a Merino ewe flock of 1500 ewes with lambs at foot.