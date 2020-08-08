Large offering in prime farming country

Price: Offers closing Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1pm unless sold prior

Location: Calingiri

Area: 3585.91ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Simon Cheetham 0428 147 359

Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

CARANI Farms spans 3585.91 hectares of mostly adjoining land in a highly regarded production area of Western Australia.

The property is about 18 kilometres north east of Calingiri and 20km south west of Wongan Hills.

It is about 150km north east of Perth in the Victoria Plains and Wongan-Ballidu shires in an estimated 400-450 millimetres average annual rainfall zone.

The property has the benefit of bitumen road frontage to Calingiri-Wongan Hills Road and also Yerecoin South East Road.

There is secondary frontage to Carani East Road, Martin Road and Brennan Road.

The offering consists of 15 lots and is divided into 22 main paddocks.

Carani Farms is available as a whole, or in the following approximately-sized parcels:

Carani of 405ha;

Harrogate covering 615ha;

Robbies of 963ha; and

Dix spanning 1602ha.

The majority of the arable area is well drained and slightly undulating, with soils being predominantly easy working, medium, loam and duplex soils.

Soil types include loamy gravels, loamy clays and yellow to brown sands over clay.

The soils are considered to be productive and of a high standard overall.

Native vegetation includes wandoo, mallee, salmon gum, York gum, tea-tree and tammar.

Carani Farms is fortunate to have a reliable underground water supply with numerous bores and a freshwater soak and three dams on Harrogate.

A combination of solar pumps and windmills reticulate water to troughs and tanks strategically located over the farms, including a 235,000 litre Rhino tank on Robbies.

Nearly all paddocks have troughs suitable for sheep.

In recent years, the farm has supported about 1500 Merino ewes and their progeny with the long-term cropping rotation comprising wheat, barley, canola and lupins being sown annually.

In 2020, a total of 2162ha has been sown, with the remainder of the arable area left to pasture.

The land has been well cared for, with nearly 4000 tonnes of lime being applied in the past three years.

Typical fertiliser applications in the cropping rotation have been 100 kilograms per hectare of K-Till Extra with 50kg/ha Flexi-N plus trace elements copper and zinc applied at sowing.

An additional 60-100kg/ha of

Flexi-N is applied during the season.

Typical fertiliser applications in the pasture phase of the rotation have been about 80kg/ha of super phosphate applied.

Carani Farms offers all buyer types a genuine opportunity to expand their farming operations in a highly desirable part of WA.