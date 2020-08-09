Wattle Downs ups the ante with quality

Price: From $5.4m

Location: Allanooka

Area: 3100ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Robert Taylor 0428 216 326

WATTLE Downs is about 55 kilometres south of Geraldton CBD and port.

This outstanding rural farm presents as a mainly cattle grazing regime that is presently growing very successful perennial grasses for cattle production and shelter.

Wattle Downs consists of 3100 hectares on two titles, of which 800ha is perennial grasses on predominantly gravel, sand over clay and yellow loam soil types.

Herd numbers are about 800 head.

Some of the land has been cropped with good results.

A 9km laneway through the farm connects all paddocks, allowing for easy livestock movement.

This is a quality property with ideal bushland for stock.

Rainfall over the past five years has averaged out to about 372 millimetres per annum.

The water infrastructure is excellent with solar pumps to cover the entire property, eight 32,000 litre water tanks and large concrete troughs.

Fencing is in good condition, with some being new.

It is designed for cattle, with some of the fencing being electric.

There is a set of well-sized pine sheep yards and two sets of cattle yards.

The outbuildings include a three-stand shearing shed and large machinery shed with concrete flooring.

Wattle Downs has good access for road trains, two gravel pits, five silos and a 30 tonne roll top fertiliser storage unit.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom family home has a tin roof and clad walls.

It has air-conditioning, a pot belly stove and three-car garage.

This is an excellent opportunity to secure a top quality livestock property.