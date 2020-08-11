Sheep, cattle drench the latest possible COVID-19 treatment

Ivermectin, a widely used ingredient in sheep drenches, is showing promise in some trials as a treatment against COVID-19.

A DRUG best known in farming circles as the active ingredient in anti-worming sheep and cattle drenches is being spruiked by some medical researchers as a promising treatment against COVID-19.

The possible treatment has also come to the attention of a Federal Nationals MP, who is calling for it to be trialled as a cheap method that may possibly help in the battle against the virus.

Ivermectin, which is also available for human use either as a tablet to treat worms, or as a topical formulation to kill headlice, has performed well in some trials in laboratory settings in killing coronavirus culture.

The results were promising enough for David Gillespie, Federal Nationals Member for Lyne, centred on the North Central NSW coast, to call for authorisation for off-label use of the drug to treat COVID-19.

However, similar to other existing drugs talked up as potential COVID-19 cures, like anti-malarial treatment hydroxychloroquine or zinc, medical officials are yet to endorse it as a treatment until further medical research is conducted.

In the meantime, Australians have been warned against self-prescribing ivermectin as a treatment, especially not in formulations designed for animals.

The Victorian government warned as far back as April that using the drug inappropriately could lead to complications and even death.

