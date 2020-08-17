Stock up for the spring growing season

PRODUCERS chasing store cattle should have this month's Elders Boyanup store sale marked on the calendar.

In the sale scheduled for Friday, August 21, commencing at 1pm, the Elders South West team is expecting to yard 1100 store cattle.

The majority of the yarding will be made up of Friesian steers and first-cross steers which will be sold both liveweight and appraisal, but there will also be a good opportunity for producers to access beef steers and heifers as well as first-cross heifers with good numbers of these also being nominated.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the August store sale was a good month to buy and stock up ready for the spring growing season.

"This month we have a good selection of store cattle with dairy and dairy cross cattle dominating the pens," Mr Carroll said.

"The sale will also feature a good line-up of first-cross heifers and most of them will be the perfect size for the next mating season."

The sale will kick off with the beef steers and heifers and the majority of the pens in this section will be filled with British breed types.

Leading the numbers in this section will be Bridgetown-based operation Bowie Beef with 60 owner-bred Angus calves (30 steers and 30 heifers).

Taylynn Farms, Harvey, will offer 25 Angus-Friesian heifers in the sale.

The six to eight-month-old, well-bred calves are pure Angus and based on Monterey Angus bloodlines.

Elders Bridgetown representative Deane Allen said the draft was expected to weigh from 280 to 340 kilograms.

"The line will suit feeders or backgrounders, while some of the heifers could be potential breeders," Mr Allen said.

The line, which will be 10 days weaned come sale time, received 7in1 twice (six weeks apart) and Dectomax injectable in February plus Bovi Shield in this week.

They will also be treated with Beachport Liquid Minerals Green Cap this week.

Another larger draft in the section will come from JW & JC Kruger, Busselton.

The Krugers will truck in 29 Murray Grey heifers aged 10-12mo in the 280-320kg weight range.

C Scaffidi will present 12 Angus steers and 12 Angus heifers in the line-up.

The draft is 12-14mo and will weigh from 340-360kg.

Bridgetown-based operation Bowie Beef will offer 60 Angus calves (30 steers and 30 heifers) aged 6-8 months in the sale.

Another vendor in the run will be JJ Fitzpatrick, Waroona, offering a draft of Angus/Murray Grey calves (11 steers and 10 heifers) aged 10-12mo.

The steers are expected to weigh 340-380kg while the heifers will range from 270-320kg.

Friesian and first cross steers will make up the bulk of the yarding and there will be something for everyone, with the steers ranging from 4mo poddies through to 22mo steers.

The oldest line of Friesian steers in the sale will be presented by P & T Duggan, Cowaramup.

The Duggans have nominated 25 owner-bred Friesian steers aged 18-22mo as part of their normal sales program.

Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the quality steers were in good forward store condition and have a good frame score.

After selling a line last month CW & YR Elson, Karridale, will this month offer 35 Friesian steers aged 12-14mo.

Friesian steers will make up a large percentage of the yarding in this month's Elders Boyanup store sale on Friday, August 21.

The majority of the offering from the Elsons is owner-bred, but there is a small percentage which were purchased in and reared.

Mr Williams said the line was in good forward store condition and would be ideal for graziers and backgrounders.

The biggest vendor in the Friesian steer pens will be Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, set to truck in 70 owner-bred Friesian steers from a calving earlier this year.

Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the 6-8mo calves were very well-grown for their age.

"They are neat and tidy steers ready to go into the paddock and grow," Mr Roberts said.

The line is also up to date with all the health treatments.

Regular vendor Kingsley McSwain, Busselton, will also have a good run of owner-bred Friesian steers in the sale, trucking in 30 head in the 8-10mo age range.

Warrick Farm will be another big vendor in the dairy steer lanes with 30 Friesian steers (10-12mo) and 15 Friesian-Jersey cross steers (8-10mo).

In the poddy pens Tutanup-based dairy operation Negus Enterprises will be the largest vendor in these pens, offering 40 Friesian poddy steers aged 4-6mo, which have been dehorned and had all the health treatments.

Fellow dairy operation Shade River Dairy, Serpentine, will also have a good run of owner-bred poddy Friesian steers in the sale, having nominated 10 steers aged 6-8mo and 11 head in the 4-6mo range.

There will be a very good run of close to 100 first-cross heifers in the sale many of which will be suitable to mate next joining season.

The largest vendor in this section will be D & A Campbell, Alexandra Bridge, with 33 Angus-Friesian heifers.

The 10-12mo owner-bred heifers are sired by Monterey Angus bulls and have been vet checked suitable to breed.

The Campbells will also offer 12 Angus-Friesian steers of the same age and breeding.

Another sizeable line in the sale will be presented by Taylynn Farms, Harvey, which has nominated 25 Angus-Friesian heifers.

The 12-16mo heifers are all owner-bred and sired by Monterey Angus bulls.

The heifers are in good forward condition and will be sold vet checked suitable to breed.

Other vendors in the first-cross heifer pens will be GA & LE Jenkins, Cowaramup and J & C & R Drennan, Waterloo.

Both operations will offer 12 Angus-Friesian heifers in the 10-12mo age range.

For more information on the sale contact Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll on 0427 975 620.