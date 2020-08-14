Header driver shortage a major concern

TIME is running out to source experienced heavy machinery operators for the upcoming harvest, with WAFarmers saying a solution is needed now, not in a month's time.

WAFarmers grains section president Mic Fels met with Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, alongside grain growers from around WA and other ministers, earlier this month to discuss the impending shortage of experienced workers.

"We explained what's involved in harvest and why it is that it's such a crisis that we don't have overseas workers coming in," Mr Fels said.

"People call them backpackers and yes, they're here on working holidays visas, but they're actually skilled farmers who bring in their experience to operate our machinery because we don't have enough experienced operators in WA."

According to WAFamers' estimates, the State will be several thousand workers short for harvest due to the international border closure, with between 500 and 1000 expected as the shortfall of experienced header drivers.

"The local workforce isn't trained for it, and a couple of weeks course isn't going to change that," Mr Fels said.

"We're looking down the barrel of being several thousand workers short to get the crop off which can have dire consequences for both the economy and individual farm businesses."

Ms MacTiernan said they have recognised the need for more skilled labour ahead of this year's harvest.

"Last week we announced a new fee-free Broadacre Harvest Operations short course at Muresk to meet industry need for more skilled workers," Ms MacTiernan said.

"Muresk is all geared up to deliver this training - it has WA's only header simulator, which will help to fast-track trainees.

"This is in addition to the six subsidised or free TAFE courses in agriculture we have introduced, including the free 'Introduction to Agriculture' course, focused on machinery operation and farm safety, which started last month."

At the meeting Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston raised the fact that the highest risk age groups for injuries and deaths on farms is people over 60s and under 20, something which Mr Fels feels is very concerning.

"When people are asking what we're going to do if we can't get the labour, retired parents are going to be recommissioned and I can guarantee there will be school-aged children operating headers this year," Mr Fels said.

"If you've got a couple of million dollars worth of machines parked in the shed, you're not going to get your crop off and support your family, so those kids might be getting an early induction into agriculture which is frightening from an occupational health and safety standpoint."

According to Mr Fels, New Zealand was discussed at the meeting as a potentially low-risk place to source experienced farm labour from.

It's an argument which has become stronger since the country marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of coronavirus on Sunday.

"We understand the European side of things will be hard to get over the line, but New Zealand is a viable option and one we collectively decided would be worth pursuing," Mr Fels said.

"There are no timeframes at the moment and ultimately whether it will happen comes down to the Federal government."

Ms MacTiernan said they see a real opportunity for local workers on harvest jobs.

"We've had to be very clear with industry: they cannot rely on a hope that European labour will be available this year," she said.

"We won't put our Western Australians at risk, given the situation with COVID-19 in Europe and around the world."

Despite further questioning, Ms MacTiernan was unable to respond to Farm Weekly's questions on whether New Zealand is being legitimately pursued as an option for workers by the State government.