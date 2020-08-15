A pleasant farm and lifestyle choice

Price: $995,000

Location: Narrogin

Area: 170ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Hugh Ness 0428 551 742

Jeremy Genders 0429 689 920

PLEASANT Fields presents a fantastic opportunity to secure an outstanding property on the west side of Narrogin.

It is very obvious of how much care, effort and attention-to-detail the owners have invested in making this property a pleasant place to live.

The beautifully rebuilt cottage-style home is set in sprawling low maintenance gardens with many fruit trees.

Upon entering the home through the spacious hallway, you will notice the quality of the rebuild and the fixtures and fittings.

Décor is in neutral tones while remaining light and bright and with a modern feel to a classic style, with the 3.6 metre high, original pressed tin ceilings and wrap-around verandah being key features.

Pleasant Fields is a working farm comprising 170 hectares, with about 102ha being arable.

The remaining land consists of parkland clearing and bushland with walk trails.

The country is gently undulating with marri, wandoo and gravel loams.

There are general purpose sheds, a two-stand small shearing shed and yards.

The sheds are within walking distance of the home and would provide an excellent space from which to run a small business.

The land is fully cropped to canola for the 2020 harvest.

Laneways through the property all have new internal Ringlock fencing, which divides it into 13 paddocks that are suitable for sheep, cattle or horses.

The property is watered via four dams and two soaks.

If you are seeking a smart, comfortable home on productive small acreage that is close to a major regional centre, then Pleasant Fields is highly recommended.