Diversity at its best at Dandaragan

Price: EOI

Location: Dandaragan

Area: 4422ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

COALARA Park is a rare opportunity to secure a large area of Dandaragan with the property being about 20 kilometres north of the townsite.

Measuring 4422 hectares, the property on Coalara Road has dual road frontage.

Quality accommodation is provided with a six-bedroom, four-bathroom homestead and a separate guest apartment, as well as staff accommodation.

Additional excellent infrastructure comprises a 24 metre x 24m fully-equipped workshop, massive machinery and a grain storage shed, two well-appointed shearing sheds and good fencing.

A variety of soil types are across the property, from red loam through to strong gravel, some yellow and pale sand.

Coalara Park is watered via three winter creeks with multiple soaks and dams to support a mixed farming operation.