New ag staff training plan

THE MURESK Institute is set to embrace the 21st Century after receiving an $8 million investment to upgrade its training facilities as part of the State government's Wheatbelt Recovery Plan.

WA Education Minister Sue Ellery and Food and Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said $500,000 would be allocated towards a specialist shed to provide practical training in wool handling and shearing, while $7.5m will be dedicated to a new Specialist Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation to train WA's future farm machinery technicians.

Ms MacTiernan said industry collaboration was vital in the design of the specialist centre and its ongoing operation, with the industry to provide a "constant contribution" ensuring students were trained in the latest technology.

"We have always had a strength in the diesel mechanics that are behind much of the machinery, but of course we know there is also so much more to farm machinery," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We are looking at GPS technology, autonomous operation, hydraulics that are being replaced with electric motors... we have elements of machine learning and artificial intelligence incorporated into that machinery."

Ms Ellery said it was important to make sure students were provided with a training environment that replicated modern farms.

"This specialist centre is really going to give us the opportunity to be at the forefront and to assist students to be at the forefront of what the agricultural industry needs going forward," Ms Ellery said.

"Doing it here in the Wheatbelt which is the largest grain growing area in Australia is an important part as well."

The new centre will include the construction of two large machinery training workshops, covered hardstand area, classrooms and new training equipment.

With architects scheduled to look at the site, Muresk Institute general manager Prue Jenkins said industry would be called upon to help with its design.

Ms Jenkins said the process of machinery dealers using Muresk to launch new products would also increase with the launch of the specialist centre.

"The dealers have committed to assisting us in making sure the students are working on the latest technology, as it is quite difficult to keep up to date with the equipment because it changes so rapidly," Ms Jenkins said.

"The industry has been lobbying for quite some years to have this centre built, so there are lots of happy people that it has come to fruition."

One such person is Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA executive officer John Henchy, who worked with Muresk to get the specialist centre concept off the ground for more than 12 years.

"Training in the agricultural sector has not kept up to date with our technological advances and it's been very fragmented in Western Australia - so this specialist centre is designed to strengthen that industry collaboration with Muresk," Mr Henchy said.

"We believe in the future the industry will be working hand-in-glove with lecturers to make sure they are right up to speed, because right now they are way behind.

"At the moment you can come out with a degree in agriculture and know nothing about precision ag.

"You can be an agronomist and know how things grow and how much fertiliser you need, but our agronomists also need to know how technology can help us achieve the best outcomes."

AFGRI Esperance branch manager Brad Forrester said he had received only positive feedback from industry manufacturers who were "100 per cent behind the specialist centre".

"We want young people in agriculture to be looking at mechanisation as well as things like agronomy," Mr Forrester said.

"It's an important aspect of an important industry, particularly in this environment, as agriculture has been big on developing and retaining people regardless of your peaks and troughs.

"That makes us quite unique."

To help address the shortage of skilled workers for this season's harvest, Ms Ellery and Ms MacTiernan also announced a free short course in harvesting would be made available as part of the State government's $25 million Recovery Skillsets package.

With WA's harvest season usually dependent on overseas labour, Ms MacTiernan said the Broadacre Harvest Operations short course was designed to mobilise WA's local labour force to help get crops off this year.

The free skill set combined with the initial Work In Agriculture skill set, which already has two full classes, forms part of the government's collaboration with Central Regional TAFE to offer 15 free skill sets across critical industries.

The fee for a Certificate III in Agriculture has also been reduced, as part-subsidised TAFE course offerings.

Launched in January, the "lower fees, local skills" initiative halved the cost of training for 34 high priority qualifications and in July, the program was expanded to include 39 additional courses.

With about 10,000 people already registered on the Department of Agriculture and Regional Development's jobs site for WA's food and agricultural industries, Ms McTiernan said she was confident the uptake in ag courses would continue and the industry's labour shortages would be filled.

"Farmers have that capacity to use their internal labour and bring their kids back to work on their properties, so we aren't necessarily saying that we need 2000-3000 additional people, but there is going to be a shortfall," she said.

With a large percentage of WA's shearers made up of New Zealanders, she said it was important to train local people so that WA was not caught in the situation again.

"We are very dependent on shearers across the ditch and this is quite tragic when we have lots of unemployed rural people who could be trained as shearers," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We have been running some courses out in the sticks, but this (Muresk) is going to be a great contribution to us building those skill sets.

"Just as farmers made do during seeding, we think that we will be able to manage for harvest - but we are pulling out all stops to identify anyone that might be able to help out."

As part of the broader Wheatbelt Recovery plan Ms Ellery also announced $2m had been committed to major upgrades at Central Regional TAFE's Northam campus.

Existing facilities, which include light automotive, metals and construction workshops, will be replaced with modern training facilities and equipment upgrades.

Commenting on the $229m Wheatbelt Recovery Plan, which forms part of the $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan, WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said most of the funding was just bringing forward maintenance projects.

With $141.7m allocated to refurbish social, remote and government workers housing across WA's ageing housing stock, including about 60 homes in the Wheatbelt, Mr Whittington said the investment sounded a lot and he wasn't sure government housing was a priority.

"But if it helps attract government service workers and keep local contractors busy it's welcome - let's just hope they are really local contractors not Perth-based," Mr Whittington said.

He was also disappointed no funding had been allocated for water, local council roads or mobile towers.