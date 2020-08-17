Brigden to steer live export research

AN independent chairwoman has been appointed to guide Australia's live export research program in meeting the constantly evolving social and economic challenges faced by the industry.

Trysh Bridgen (nee Stone) will chair the Livestock Export Research and Development Advisory Committee (LERDAC) as well as the management committee made up of representatives of the funding partners, LiveCorp and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA).

Ms Bridgen has almost 30 years' experience working in Australian government fisheries and agriculture bodies and understands the live export industry and its operation, having spent five years working for the live animal exports regulator.

LiveCorp chairman Troy Setter said he was confident Ms Bridgen would make a significant contribution to the RD&E Program.

"Trysh has a lot of drive and energy, and has earned respect from the industry for her balanced and fair decision-making when she was dealing with regulatory reform," Mr Setter said.

"Just as the industry is focused on continual improvement, we need to ensure the RD&E program is agile, focused on future risks, developing new knowledge and, most of all, delivering real outcomes for levy payers and the industry."

Ms Bridgen knows it will be challenging and is enthusiastic about the role.

"I've worked in fisheries management, agriculture chemical regulation, and live animal exports - all industries dealing with evolving community expectations," Ms Bridgen said.

"Research has a vital role to play in staying on a path of continuous improvement, and I'm looking forward to steering the RD&E Program to make sure it keeps delivering the results needed for both the economic and social environments the industry is working in."

LiveCorp and MLA worked with an external recruitment agency to ensure the independence of the position, attracting 13 applicants,

As with the other LERDAC members, Ms Bridgen's appointment is for three years.

LERDAC is a skills-based advisory group with members including both farmer and exporter representatives, as well as an independent technical adviser and an animal welfare/social science representative.