Hannah's passion is becoming a reality

HANNAH IFFLA is already working towards her dream - to one day run her family's farm in Bremer Bay.

A third-generation farmer, Ms Iffla helps manage the operational side of her family's 3000 hectare sheep and grain property with her dad, John, and mum, Jo.

Despite the farm being based in a high rainfall zone in Gairdner, 10 kilometres from the coast, Ms Iffla told Farm Weekly rainfall in the area over the past three years had been marginal, but fortunately a recent cold front had blessed the property with about 100 millimetres.

"The farming land is quite sandy and the majority of our soil type is sand over gravel, but it also ranges from white beach sand to grey cracking clay," Ms Iffla said.

"It all soaked in pretty quickly so it doesn't look like 100mm, but the dams are all full so we're really happy."

The family's farming program includes canola, wheat, barley and oats, as well as 1800 Merino ewes, crossed predominantly with White Suffolks for prime lamb production.

With the farm about 30 per cent sheep and 70pc cropping, Ms Iffla said it was likely the ratio would shift to 20:80 in the near future.

About two years ago Ms Iffla's parents bought her grandparents' farm, San Pedro at Bremer Bay and now manage the property in addition to their own home farms, Montagna and Montagna North.

"The purchase of my mum's parents' farm has been something really nice and sentimental for her," Ms Iffla said.

Having grown up in Bremer Bay and attending boarding school in Albany, Ms Iffla said she always knew she wanted to return to work on her parents' farm and enrolled in an Agribusiness degree at Curtin University.

"Growing up on the farm is what influenced my decision - it can be really hard work but I just love the lifestyle and there is honestly nothing else I would rather be doing," Ms Iffla said.

After completing her studies she returned home to apply her newfound knowledge and said it had been rewarding to have her opinions recognised by her parents when making farming decisions.

"The Bachelor of Agribusiness is a broad agricultural degree that I would recommend to anyone that wants to work on a farm - it's definitely enabled me to contribute much more to our own operations," Ms Iffla said.

"It's been great working with mum and dad and now I've been given a lot more responsibility and am able to work on the agronomy and sheep nutrition side of things.

"As it had been so dry previously, we'd been doing a lot of feedlot feeding and by improving our ewe and ram nutrition we've had a lot of gains in our sheep productivity.

"Not having to outsource nutritionists and make our own rations has been very helpful."

Having been involved in numerous research trials at university, Ms Iffla joined the advisory board of the Fitzgerald Biosphere Group (FBG), a grower group in the Jerramungup shire, to maintain and further develop her skills.

Hannah Iffla with her father John on their grain and sheep farm at Bremer Bay.

"I like that FBG is not only a grower group but an environmental group as well, because the longevity of the environment is also an important factor to the success of farming operations," Ms Iffla said.

"They do a lot of field walks and workshops which also helps me with some of the work we undertake on our own farm."

Last year FBG organised a Dancing In The Dirt community night in Needilup to inject some much-needed fun into a community that had fallen on hard times due to drought affecting the area.

"It's so important to get the community together, especially in times of hardship, so FBG regularly tries to gauge how the local community is feeling and what farmers need from our organisation," Ms Iffla said

"That night was a really big success.

"COVID-19 obviously put a spanner in the works for our social events this year, but hopefully we will be able to hold the event again in 2021."

Also a Stirlings to Coast Farmers member, another grower group focused on improving farm productivity in the area, Ms Iffla said one of her goals was to become more involved in the trial work of both organisations.

Going forward she hopes to continue improving the family farm by undertaking more amelioration activities and lime and snail trials.

"I think that's going to be really important work, especially with our marginal starts," Ms Iffla said.

Passionate about the environment, she also wants to continue to revegetate some of the farm's marginal land back into bushland.