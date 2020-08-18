Traveller bids farewell to wool industry

HIS 63 years in the wool industry has taken wool buyer and marketer John Kirkpatrick around the world many times and to places few Western Australians have ever seen.

But now, in retirement finally at age 78, Mr Kirkpatrick might not regularly travel much further than Gloucester Park, Perth, the home of Western Australian harness racing.

"I used to be a bookmaker once, but these days I'm just a mug punter like everyone else," Mr Kirkpatrick said recently at lunch in Fremantle with Westcoast Wool & Livestock colleagues and some wool buyer friends from their time together at Standard Wool, to mark his retirement.

"I not sure what else I'm going to do with myself, I've got some woolgrower friends I might go and visit, I might do some cooking, I don't know yet what I'm going to do."

A month off work with Westcoast Wool & Livestock earlier this year due to the risk of catching COVID-19 because of his age, caused Mr Kirkpatrick to do some soul searching and finally call an end to an illustrious career as wool representative and buyer for wool exporters and processors, private treaty buyer and auctioneer.

His career in wool started when his father put him on a shearers' truck in Perth, in March, 1958, when he was 15.

Mr Kirkpatrick worked the eastern Goldfields stations as a shed-hand for two years before landing a job with Rex Robertson & Co, a large wool firm in Perth that bought greasy wool privately.

He completed a wool course at Fremantle technical school and learned the wool trade at Robertson & Co before joining French company Wenz & Co, as a junior wool buyer in 1964.

Wenze sent him to Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide to learn more about the trade and he worked with and learned from European-trained wool buyers - the kings of the industry in those days.

In 1972 Wenz closed and Mr Kirkpatrick joined a German-based family-owned processing trader called Lohmann & Co and became their Australian representative dealing with clients in Japan - before China became the major buyer of Australian wools, Japan was an important wool customer in the 1970s and 80s.

Mr Kirkpatrick made frequent trips to Japan and still has friends there.

In 1983 Lohmann was purchased by what became Standard Wool, a US-based operation that became the largest wool trader in the world.

That really opened up Mr Kirkpatrick's travel horizons.

With Standard Wool he went behind the then communist 'Iron Curtain' into East Germany to visit a wool customer's factory, passing through the Berlin Wall at the notorious Checkpoint Charlie crossing in front of a machine gun post.

He finished lunch with workers in the factory canteen with cognac and chocolates - an everyday event.

With Standard Wools he also visited processing mills in Hungary, Italy, Croatia, Turkey, Egypt and Israel and went to China regularly, the US and South Korea, becoming probably the most widely travelled wool company representative in Australia.

One of the business trips he still remembers vividly and which he related to colleagues at last Friday's lunch was a domestic airline flight in Egypt from Cairo to visit a processing plant in Alexandria.

"It was a little plane with about 20 passengers and because of the rising heat thermals it took the pilot about three attempts to put it down on the runway and then he dropped a wheel in the sand as he turned around," Mr Kirkpatrick said.

"When we stopped there was only the pilot and me still in our seats, everyone else was on the floor praying, giving thanks they were down."

His 63 years in the wool industry has seen significant changes, from something like 80 trading companies regularly buying wool now down to only a handful of volume buyers.

Great Britain, Italy, Russia, Japan - all once major wool customers - have been supplanted by China as the biggest customer and the number of WA woolgrowers and the size of their flocks continues to slide.

But to achieve 63 years in the wool industry, one thing has not changed, according to Mr Kirkpatrick.

"You have to have a natural affinity with the wool fibre," he said.

"I had a feel for the wool - you can't teach it."