Unconventional program works

WHILE his operation may be unconventional, Kulin sheep producer Simon Noble says it works for him.

In 2010 the Noble family farm was split between Simon and his brother Jarron.

Mr Noble runs the 3400-hectare property (owned and leased) alongside wife Janine and two daughters Tasmin and Isobel.

At present, the family is running 1350 Merino breeding ewes and 1500 crossbred lambs.

The Nobles also run a cropping enterprise including wheat, barley and lupins, as well as some clover pasture for sheep feed.

This year Mr Noble said he put in more crop than previous years, seeding 2500ha with the remaining 1000ha being used for the sheep.

Their sheep operation is not like most, relying on buying and selling sheep rather than breeding their own genetic line.

They buy in 4.5 to 5.5-year-old ewes and keep some of them for up to two years.

The season dictates whether Mr Noble buys mated ewes or uses his own rams.

When buying in lines, he uses stock agents from Nutrien Livestock and Westcoast Wool & Livestock.

"I use a couple of agents because they come across different lines of sheep, so I have more options," he said.

Generally his Merino breeding ewes are crossed with either Suffolks or Poll Dorsets, but Mr Noble said he was not set on a particular breed.

At one point in time the Nobles would only buy in crossbred lambs but have recently found that Merinos lambs are $20-$25 cheaper and are just as profitable.

"With the Merinos you get the fleece as well which means we can make as much from Merinos as crossbreds," he said.

When buying in his ewes Mr Noble said he didn't necessarily have any traits he selected for - as long as they're plain bodied and can produce a lamb.

"The Merinos are just as good as crossbreeds or better, but I'll buy whatever is good at the time," he said.

In the past Mr Noble said he tried various other breeds including Awassis and Damaras.

"They were both good breeds because they'd eat everything and grow well, but it was hard to get them onto a boat," he said.

Simon Noble's first draft of suckers being weighed.

One of the benefits of buying and selling the ewes is selling them for an average of $140-$150, then buying ewes back in for around $110-$120.

"It doesn't always work out that way, so sometimes I'll have to pay maybe $10-$20 more," he said.

Because there is no genetic line, Mr Noble said they would not lose any breeding if they had to sell sheep quickly.

"If it's a really dry year and I need to sell my flock I'm not worried about losing genetics because I don't have any," he said.

This year the Nobles have sold all their red taggers (2014 drop) in August and will keep 470 blue tag (2015 drop) ewes.

Mr Noble said he made the decision to sell his ewes now because the price of mutton was so high and he would receive around 550c/kg.

He also sold 414 of his 1500 lambs this month to WAMMCO.

The number of sheep purchased is dependent on the season and the amount of feed available.

"If I have feed I'll buy them, if I don't I won't buy them," he said.

As an extra source of feed Mr Noble agists his sheep on his neighbour's property, saving his harvest stubbles for lambing.

The Nobles try to move their sheep to different paddocks to give them a change of feed and scenery.

When supplement feeding his sheep, Mr Noble uses lick feeders and puts out barley and lupins stored from harvest and occasionally buys in some pellets, which get mixed with lupins.

He also puts mineral licks in the paddocks but they would be ruined when it rained, so he copied an idea from a friend.

It includes a plastic shuttle with its sides lifted up, to provide shelter for the lick from rain.

"We have only been doing this for a month but it has proven to be quite successful," Mr Noble said.

Joining of the Merino ewes is in late October for lambing in April, prior to seeding.

When sourcing his rams Mr Noble said while he didn't select for any particular traits, he preferred to use Ken Graham's Suffolk/Poll Dorset stud at Hyden.

"Sometimes I don't need to buy in any rams because I won't have any ewes until January/February and they're mated so some years I don't need any rams," he said.

In years that he purchases ewes, Mr Noble likes to buy then in early, having them on-farm for three to four weeks before mating.

Pregnancy scanning is not done unless its a poor year and they are looking to trim numbers by culling any dry ewes.

"I didn't pregnancy test this year and I had an average lambing rate of 110 per cent from the ewes mated," Mr Noble said.

During lambing, he doesn't check on the sheep daily, preferring to leave them alone so the ewes don't leave their lambs.

"If I know that a particular mob is struggling I'll check on them and if I'm going past I'll cast an eye, but I try not to get too involved and let them lamb in peace," he said.

At marking, the Nobles inject their lambs with a 3in1 and Eryvac vaccine and drench them to prevent worms when weaning them.

The lambs are generally sold to abattoirs, including WAMMCO and V&V Walsh.

This year when selling to WAMMCO, Mr Noble said he opted to take a flat rate price of 820c/kg.

"They're taking them at lighter weights because they don't have any, but the price will drop so I'll send as many as I can now," he said.

The first lambs he sold this month dressed at 21.3kg.

Mr Noble said he was generally focused on the meat side of sheep but the wool was a bonus.

"I'm mainly doing it for the lambs, but I have got pretty good prices for the wool over the years," he said.

Shearing occurs in March and then in August-September, cutting around 80 bales.

Mr Noble said last year was good because he sold all his ewes early.

"Some of my lambs went east because someone bought them as a line and the remainder went to either WAMMCO or a feedlot," he said.

Sufficient rainfall so far this year has meant the pastures and crops are well established.

"We are very lucky here," Mr Noble said.

"Hopefully it keeps coming."

Looking to the future, while there is no favoured breed, the Nobles are looking at buying in another 1000 Merino lambs.

In terms of performance Mr Noble said while it depended on the season, the sheep were nearly on par with the cropping enterprise and have done well over the past few years.

"I like having the sheep for weed control and a bit of diversification," he said.

"They've been good."