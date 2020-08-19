Country-bred boy invested in CBH future

DUNCAN GRAY grew up as a farmer's son and planned to continue in the family business for his lifetime.

However that changed in 1988 when Mr Gray took his first job at CBH Group and the rest is history.

Thirty three years later, he is now the general manager of the Geraldton zone and has no regrets about spending his career working for WA's largest grain handler.

Farm Weekly journalist SHANNON BEATTIE sat down with Mr Gray to discuss the highlights and lowlights of his career and his plans for the future.

QUESTION: How did your career at CBH Group start?

Answer: I started with CBH in early November 1988 and worked at a small receival site between Koorda and Bencubbin.

Between 1993 and 1996 there was a group of us highlighted to step forward through some leadership courses and we did three years of intense work where we spent a lot of time going through different roles and relieving in different zones or districts.

In 2000 I was appointed as the supervisor at Koorda and in 2002 I applied for the Koorda district manager role which I was rejected from.

Instead I was enticed to apply for the district manager role at Wongan Hill which I was successful in.

In 2005 the structure was changed and I applied for the then Kwinana North zone manager role, it was a quick transition from Wongan Hills to Northam for 18 months.

After another restructure at the end of 2006, I was appointed as the Geraldton zone manager.

Q: How was the role at Kwinana different from the role at Geraldton?

A: The role changed from the Kwinana first appointment as a zone manager, which is probably a step above being a district manager, to our then zone manager and into the general manager role at Geraldton now.

It's still realistically a zone manager role, but it's a lot more involved, luckily for me I have a very good team who do a lot of the operational and hands on work.

As of 2020 I've been in Geraldton for 14 years as a zone/general manager but I've had a lot of opportunities given to me over the years.

Q: What's your favourite thing about working for CBH?

A: There's two parts to it and the first part is the people you work for and the team that I have.

I've worked in Koorda, Northam, Wongan Hills and now Geraldton, there's a lot of people you've touched through that, plus all of the head office people.

At the end of the day, the people component of CBH have been bred in us since 1988.

The second part I love is how great of a challenge growers are and I mean that as both the good and bad times.

From a delivery perspective, if there are any growers who are annoyed with me because I haven't got something right, I want to fix it and that's a great challenge.

Q: How do you go about building a relationship with growers:

A: Living in Koorda I knew them, they were part of the town and I'd grown up with them.

Moving to Wongan Hills, luckily they were part of our football and cricket community, so you knew some of them, but I had to go out and meet some of them through grower meetings.

You sort of targeted a few people, especially some of the bigger growers, and when you meet them they bring others in as well.

My theory is that the more people you know and understand, the better off you'll be as a manager and that has rolled through Northam and Geraldton.

When I moved here I didn't know a single grower in the Geraldton zone, so I had to get to meetings, field days and local sport.

Q: What's been the biggest overall challenge working for CBH?

A: I'm finding that there is a lot now that is around compliance and safety and that is really complicated.

Back when I first started safety compliance was not around and we'd walk on roofs without harnesses.

Now we've got a lot of storage that is ageing and we have a good, clean plan on how we'll get them back up, but you go into a storage and change one thing, there is suddenly a lot more that needs to be changed especially around electrical compliance.

At the end of the day it's for the right reasons.

Q: What has kept you at CBH for your entire career?

A: You're just given so many opportunities and I've had the ability to go on many grower study tours.

I've been to Dubai in 2013, the United States in 2013, I went on the flour mill tour and went to Asia for the opening of InterMalt.

There's a lot of work being done at a high level that I'm given the opportunity to get involved in and it's actually fun.

I always say to myself if you don't enjoy it, you wouldn't be here.

Q: What's the biggest highlight of your career to date?

A: Our 2011 harvest up here was 3.6 million tonnes in 15 or 18 bins and we collectively worked with all our team and all our growers.

Then a couple of years ago we did nearly 3.4mt in about 15 sites.

After both those years growers kept saying to me that they don't know how we make it happen, but it's not just the Geraldton zone, it's the whole State.

They were great highlights because we achieved something huge and we satisfied growers.

Q: What would growers be surprised to know about you?

A: I have a wife and three kids who are all a lot smarter than I am, but realistically I'm a country-bred guy who is into footy, cricket and fishing.

I do like politics, I'd never be a politician, but it is something I'm invested in.

A weekend would consist of kids sport, going to footy or cricket depending on the season, taking the dog for a walk, trying to fit fishing in and having some friends over.

Q: What are your future plans?

A: I keep saying that if there is a challenge I'll look at doing something different, whether that's here or somewhere else in the business.

I enjoy what I'm doing, I enjoy the conversations with growers and every day is a new day.

Q: Dockers or Eagles?

A: That's not a smart question.

It can't and should never be Freo, it has to be Eagles.

Who out there is actually a Dockers supporter?