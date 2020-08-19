Be dazzled with $3000 jewellery voucher

AGRICULTURE is an industry known for its resilience and innovation.

Reliant as it is on the big uncontrollable of weather, farmers and others are used to dealing with challenges and unknowns, none more so than this year with the coronavirus pandemic.

It has changed the way we interact and live our lives and in turn to the way we do business, particularly with national and global entities.

Closer to home one of the biggest disruptions has been to our agricultural calendar of events with the cancellation of the annual machinery field days at Mingenew, Dowerin and Newdegate announced earlier in the year and just this week, the Perth Royal Show was also forced to call quits on its 2020 event.

But as is typical with agriculture - when the going gets tough, industry puts its shoulder to the wheel and works to innovate its way around the issues.

Knowing this August and September there would be no flurry of activity from exhibitors and visitors flocking to the Wheatbelt for these drawcard events, we too put our thinking caps on to find an alternative vehicle for putting our client's businesses on display.

And so was born the Farm Weekly Virtual Agricultural Field Day has been produced - in print in a monster 116 page colour gloss square tabloid magazine in this week's Farm Weekly package and available for viewing in an e-book online - under the Special Features tab at the bottom of this website.

So pour yourself a cuppa or something stronger and nestle down in the comfort of your own home (no weather disruptions to contend with there) or take a break from whatever task you're working on and up-stumps wherever you have a signal to take a peek at http://specialpubs.austcommunitymedia.com.au/farm_weekly/virtualfieldday/

Or click on Special Publications at the bottom of this website.

You'll be able to see in living motion some of the interesting and innovative projects on the go through a wealth of industries from machinery to farm inputs, livestock and education from more than 90 exhibitors.

And while you're there you can enter for the chance to win a $3000 jewellery voucher to treat yourself or someone special.