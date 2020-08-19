WA annual wool production drops by 8pc

A NATIONAL annual decrease in shorn wool production is expected to ease this season, but follows a revised significant estimated fall of eight per cent in Western Australian production last season.

In comparison, the national year-on-year fall in shorn wool production for the 2019-20 season was estimated at 5.5pc.

A year ago, in its wool production estimates, the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee (AWPFC) had predicted a slide of just 0.2pc for WA last season - supposedly the smallest production drop of any of the four main wool producing States.

But the AWPFC's latest estimate last Friday put WA's shorn wool production for the 2019-20 season at a total of 55 million kilograms.

This compared to a previous AWPFC estimate for WA in April of 59.8mkg and a final production estimate for the previous 2018-19 season of 62.2mkg.

WA's 8pc year-on-year drop in production also compared to the latest estimates of shorn wool production decreases in New South Wales and South Australia of 2.3pc to 92.1mkg and 1pc to 49.5mkg respectively for 2019-20.

In Victoria, the AWPFC estimates shorn wool production increased by 6.5pc to 67.3mkg last season.

The committee noted "persistent dry conditions" for much of WA's wool growing area last season and a "transfer" of significant ewe and lamb numbers from WA to NSW, Victoria and SA in the last half of 2019-20.

While most of those sheep will have been shorn before they were trucked out of WA, their loss is likely to be reflected in WA's 2020-21 and future seasonal wool production figures.

The committee's final estimate of national shorn wool production for 2019-20 was 283mkg, down from 300mkg in 2018-19 and mainly, it said, the result of shorn sheep numbers dropping from an estimated 72.5 million head the previous season to an estimated 68.4m sheep last season.

For the current season the AWPFC expects shorn sheep numbers to continue to slide to 65m.

But it expects better conditions across much of the wool growing areas, particularly in the Eastern States, this season to result in an improvement in cut of wool per head to partially offset the drop in sheep numbers.

The AWPFC is estimating an average national cut per head increasing to 4.26kg this season - better than the previous two seasons but not up to the 4.45kg average of 2017-18.

Its second estimate of shorn wool production for this season is 280mkg - an "upward revision", it said, from the 276mkg it had forecast in April.

Committee chairman Russell Pattinson said "welcome rainfall" through much of NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and southern Queensland in recent months had stimulated pasture growth and replenished on-farm water supplies, taking pressure off growers to limit sheep numbers.

"This is tempered by persistent dry conditions in much of Western Australia, the pastoral region of South Australia and central Queensland," Mr Pattinson said.

"Despite encouraging rainfall in some areas, the effect of the prolonged drought on wool production in 2019 and early in 2020 will, in part, carry forward into the 2020-21 season," he predicted.

Australian Bureau of Statistics sheep and lamb turnoff data to the end of June showed a 10pc drop in total turnoff compared with the previous season, as producers in some regions sought to rebuild flocks, the AWPFC said in Friday's report.

This was supported, it said, by results of Australian Wool Innovation-Meat & Livestock Australia's June wool and sheepmeat survey, with more than 40pc of producers indicating they intend to increase breeding ewe numbers, compared with 28pc last year.

The number of sheep shorn remains a key factor limiting recovery in wool production in the short-term, particularly in WA and NSW, despite a gradual increase in annual average cut per head, it said.

The AWPFC drew on advice from six State committees comprising woolgrowers, brokers, private treaty merchants, sheep pregnancy scanners, representatives from State departments of agriculture and the Australian Wool Testing Authority.

The State and national committees next meet in December to review forecasts.

p In its Wool in Focus report on Monday, National Australia Bank (NAB) pointed out "long-term factors" and drought had prevented Australian woolgrowers lifting production to fully capitalise on higher wool prices of the past four seasons.

Now, higher prices are disappearing and the COVID-19 pandemic has killed demand for wool, the report indicated.

The Wool in Focus report detailed how the "clear correction" in the wool market last year has been followed this year "by additional steep losses as COVID-19 evaporated consumer demand and industrial production".

NAB Agribusiness economist Phin Ziebell said Chinese buying activity was already falling before COVID-19 hit, but has been further impacted by the pandemic.

"Chinese wool and cotton imports were down 43pc and 25pc respectively on a year-on-year basis in June and with alternative fibre prices subdued, wool will likely remain under pressure," Mr Ziebell said.

"While industrial production in China has largely recovered, Chinese consumers remain cautious and forthcoming export demand is uncertain," he said.

"A number of long-term factors, combined with drought conditions in eastern Australia, meant that the rally in wool prices that began around four years ago was not matched by higher production.

"In addition, we've seen a move away from mixed farming to cropping only enterprises and many remaining sheep producers have transitioned to crossbreeds for fat lamb production due to high lamb prices."

Traditionally sensitive to currency exchange rates, wool demand seemed to have recently been more "detached", but a predicted strengthening of the Australian dollar could also be "a drag" on any wool recovery, Mr Ziebell said.

While clothing sales in many economies had recovered faster than initially predicted after the market collapse due to the first wave of COVID-19, it remained to be seen whether this could be sustained in the face of re-emergent waves and prolonged containment measures which impacted both the retail trade and discretionary spending, he said.

"Furthermore, as people continue to work from home - and we consider the prospects of this trend continuing post-COVID-19 - there is the possibility of a structural move away from wool-heavy office attire.

"It is hard to see a pick-up in demand fundamentals (for wool)," Mr Ziebell said.