Focus remains on wool for Jefferies

FOR Tenterden farmer Mark Jefferies it's all about the wool when it comes to the family's Merino operation.

Mark is the third generation to farm on the property which has always run Merinos since it was established by his grandfather Norm in the 1940s, after he moved to the area from Fremantle.

"Grandad was a plumber and started a plumbing business in Tenterden, but he decided he was going to give farming ago," Mark said.

He remembers a story about his grandfather when he first came farming, saying he didn't know much and when his neighbour at the time mentioned crutching - he had no idea what he was talking about so he bought some dagging shears and a how-to-crutch leaflet which Mark's grandmother held for him while he did it.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be farming here now and running Merinos," Mark said.

Sadly Mark's father Peter passed away last December.

He wasn't a "sheep man" but loved the business side of the farm and was pretty handy fixing things and improving gear.

Mark runs the family's Merino enterprise, which comprises of 2800 mated Merino ewes, run over the family's 1100 hectare home property, along with a 700ha block east of Cranbrook, with wife Kate and young children Archie and Polly.

Prior to returning to the farm, Mark attended the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Narrogin, where he gained another insight into running Merinos other than what he had seen from his grandfather and father.

He said Merinos have been on the farm for as long as he could remember and would continue to be for a long time to come.

Mark Jefferies runs the family's Merino enterprise, which comprises of 2800 mated Merino ewes.

"We really like Merinos because of the high-quality wool they produce," Mark said.

"It's all about the wool for us and they're very much wool sheep and we aim to breed the best wool we can."

When it comes to the breeding program, the Jefferies aim to lamb from the first week of July for five weeks, which means they usually put the rams out with the ewes in the last week of January or first week of February.

Pregnancy scanning is also an important part of the family's breeding program.

Mark said they did it in April so they could not only get off any dry ewes, but also split up the single and twin lambs.

"We like to get as many numbers on the ground as we can," he said.

In terms of genetics the flock is based on the Corker family's Hiview stud, Boyup Brook and more recently the Hall family's Monte Verde stud, Kendenup.

Mark said they both breed a similar style of sheep and "both stud breeders are great to work with," Mark said.

"We could look at wool all day"

When selecting his rams Mark looks for a ram with a high fleece weight, good wool thickness and constitution.

While the focus is on the wool side, Mark is not concerned with the micron (fibre diameter) of his wool.

He likes to pick wool based on what he sees and is happy to select rams with a slightly stronger micron than others.

"I'm not aiming for any particular micron, I just want to produce a sheep which will cut plenty of good quality, stylish wool," Mark said.

"We'd be 19 micron on average and the Hiview sheep average 18.5 micron, but if Hiview or Monte Verde has got a 20-20.5 micron sheep that has everything that I like then I'll buy it."

When it comes to classing their ewe hoggets, they cull anything with a poor constitution and anything that's light or flat in the wool.

"I want wool quality and quantity," Mark said.

"We like stylish wools with a big bold crimp, wool that you can see - if it is flat in the wool and has no style it doesn't stay."

The Jefferies cut about 120 bales of wool over three shearings.

The main shearing is at the start of January where they shear their mature ewes and heavier wether weaners.

They then shear the remaining wether weaners and ewe weaners in March before they are sold, while any ewe hoggets which are surplus to requirements at classing are shorn in September before they are sold in October.

When selling their sheep the family relies on the assistance of local livestock agent Charlie Staite.

This year they sold half of their wether lambs to Eastern States buyers from February to April at between $3.50 and $3.70/kg live weight and half to local abattoirs.

Mark said the returns for sheep on both the meat and wool side were exceptional.

"To get $120-$150 a head for a 36- 40kg wether lamb was great," Mark said.

"The prices I think have been really good, so makes all the effort we put in worthwhile.

"On the wool front, in spite of lower wool prices and COVID-19, the Jefferies managed to sell earlier in the year for good prices.

"The past three to four years have been really good for wool and we have done very well out of the wool side of the enterprise," Mark said.

The family also crops 400-600 hectares of oats, canola and barley.

In addition to their cropping program they also undertake a significant amount of pasture renovation each year to provide a quality sheep feed source.

On their home farm as an early feed source, they sow 100-150ha of pasture, which includes sub/Balansa clover, ryegrass and oats at the end of April.

At their Tambellup property, they have sown perennial pasture varieties including 70ha of Kikuyu, 70ha of sub-tropics and 120ha of Lucerne/Chicory mix, which does well on the sand especially if they get summer rains.

"It's great to finish the wether lambs on," Mark said.

The lack of rainfall over the past couple of years has forced more supplementary feeding and for longer periods of time.

When this is required they trail feed a mix of lupins and barley.

Mark said when he first returned home after school they certainly weren't feeding as much and for as long as they do now.

"Sure we didn't run the numbers back then that we do now, but now it is more of the case we just don't get the length of the season that we used to anymore and this contributes to us feeding more," he said.

They have also implemented confinement feeding into their program to ensure all their sheep are getting plenty of feed, even throughout the shorter seasons.

The sheep are fed in mobs of 500 for eight to 10 weeks after they are pregnancy scanned.

Mark said this year they probably finished confinement feeding them in mid June.

"By confining them until then it lets the pastures get away and meant they went onto grass, which was good because they had just started lambing," he said.

Mark said confinement feeding had become an important part of their operation because it allowed their pastures and crops to get away get established.

"Fifty per cent of our six-year-old ewes have had twins this year, so it was great to be able to put them on eight or 10 inches of feed when they've got two lambs to support," he said.

The lack of rain last year meant it was a short season and they had very little water left in their dams.

Mark said they could do with a big rain event now to put some moisture in the ground and get some run-off into the dams.

"But we just don't seem to be getting them in winter like we used to," he said.

When comparing their sheep and grain enterprises in terms of performance, Mark said they worked well together and he liked the flexibility of both.

"We've got some fairly gravelly country which suits cropping, and lower lying areas so having the two programs we can balance them out over the land where they perform best," Mark said.

Kate said it would be good if they could just run the sheep, because they love the sheep but they needed both.

"We have to keep the cropping in the program so we can keep doing the sheep," Kate said.

Mark said the benefit of having both enterprises meant they could adapt to the seasons.

"The great thing about having stock and cropping is we can adjust easily depending on the year," he said.

"We can easily keep five-year-old ewes for an extra year or we can hold back 500 wether lambs and run them for wool if I like, if we have the feed.

"It's quite easy to sell them and you're not having to do anything drastic or you can back off a bit of crop to do that if you wanted to."

Looking to the future Mark said they were not looking at making any major changes but were always trying to improve.

"You're always thinking that you'll get to the perfect sheep but there's generally a compromise somewhere, still - it's not a bad thing to keep aiming for," he said.