COVID-19 has major impact on wool

COVID-19 may have defined the 2019-20 wool season as one which set records that no one wanted set in Western Australia.

Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics on 18-21 micron price guides movement across last season at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) tell a relatively straightforward story of a slippery slope for the majority of WA's Merino wool, due primarily to the impacts of the pandemic on the wool trade.

Those WWC micron price guides, as well as the Western Indicator (WI) - a general guide to the strength or otherwise of WA's wool industry - peaked early last season.

According to AWEX statistics, the 18, 18.5, 19, 19.5, 20 and 21 micron guides covering the bulk of WA's Merino fleece production, as well as the WI, all hit highest price for the season on Wednesday, July 10, last year - only the third trading day into the season at the WWC.

Similarly, the guides all dropped to their lowest price for the season on the last trading day, Wednesday, June 24.

Merino cardings was the odd guide out - it achieved highest price on February 6 and bottomed on May 13.

There were no price records, high or low, at the WWC last season.

AWEX's historic data shows the WWC's record price highs across the 18-21 micron spectrum - ranging from 2639 cents per kilogram clean to 2333c/kg finest to broadest - were set the previous 2018-19 season.

National micron price guide averages across last season clearly show the dramatic impact the COVID-19 impact had on prices from March. The Western Indicator's movement closely followed that of the Eastern Market Indicator (heavy blue line in the middle). Source: Australia Wool Exchange.

Record price lows, ranging from 930c/kg to 460c/kg, were set in wool's doldrums decade after the 1991 collapse of the reserve floor price scheme, while the massive wool stockpile accumulated under that scheme was sold off.

But, on the basis of comparing last season's WWC price guide averages with their long-term averages since 1995, last season's prices still seemed pretty good.

That comparison also probably provides a reasonable season-wide perspective to counter the extraordinary negative influence the COVID-19 pandemic had on the last third of the season.

At 1578c/kg, last season's WI average price was 555c above its historic average.

The 18 and 18.5 micron averages of 1760c/kg and 1726c/kg were 116c and 294c above their historic averages respectively, the 19 and 19.5 micron averages of 1700c/kg and 1685c/kg were 463c and 419c above their historic averages, while the 20 and 21 micron averages of 1668c/kg and 1656c/kg were 558c and 597c above historic averages.

The problem facing WA woolgrowers and others in the industry is now in interpreting how the wool market will react as the influence of COVID-19 retracts and trading wool gradually returns to normal.

Woolgrowers, brokers and buyers are reluctant to put their names to it, but privately will admit an industry legacy of COVID-19 is a considerable stockpile in WA woolstores, shearing sheds and farm sheds of bales of very average to poor specification wools that were previously passed in at auction or not put up at all during the pandemic when buyers were only looking for best quality.

Care will be needed in slipping these lesser specification wools onto the market gradually - presumably later this year when spring shearings should produce greater volumes of better specification wool, enabling the lesser specification stockpile to be averaged if the flow is carefully managed.

Because of COVID-19's dramatic impact, tracking price movements across the season presents a much more pessimistic picture than comparing averages.

The WI finished last season at 1176c/kg, with a spread of 718c between its early season high of 1894c/kg and its low price.

From its season-opening price to its closing price, the WI shed 35 per cent of its value.



The WI's performance closely shadowed that of the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator (EMI), suggesting little difference last season between wool markets on opposite sides of the country and the factors driving them.

This similarity was despite New South Wales - the second biggest volume Merino wool producing State - being extremely drought affected for a third season, which impacted on the quality of much of last season's clip there.

The EMI's spread was 644c from its July 11 high of 1754c/kg to a June 24 low of 1110c/kg.

It too shed 35pc of its opening value across the season.

At the WWC, the 18 micron price guide closed the season at 1408c/kg with a 648c high-low spread and losing 29.5pc of its opening value, while the 18.5 micron guide closed at 1331c/kg with a 713c spread and 33pc value loss.

The 19 and 19.5 micron guides closed at 1261c/kg and 1238c/kg respectively, with high-low spreads of 782c and 803c, having shed 36pc and 37pc in value from day one.

Similarly, the 20 and 21 micron guides closed at 1211c/kg and 1196c/kg, with spreads of 831c and 843c, both having shed 39pc in value.

Yes, WWC prices were on the slide from the fourth trading day - week six of the season and the first day back after the annual three-week live auction winter recess.

But that slide was fairly consistent and steady until mid September, then the WWC wool market entered an extended period of fluctuating prices which continued through to February - the wool market seemingly up one day, back down the next.

It was COVID-19 that really dragged the WWC wool market down and made it look sick when compared to the healthy returns many woolgrowers had enjoyed during the previous four seasons.

Initially, WWC prices resisted the virus's impact, despite Chinese woollen mills remaining closed after the Chinese government extended new-year public holidays so workers could stay home, then locked down cities and then provinces to try to contain COVID-19's rapid spread.

But into March, with a global pandemic declared and Australia joining Europe, Great Britain, India and the Americas in trying to stop COVID-19's advance, it became clear the impact on manufacturing and consumer confidence would be severe.

Wool buyers said their usual orders from Italy, India and China simply "dried up" because mills had shut down and consumers were not allowed out to shop for anything but essentials.

For the wool market, the timing was terrible.

Garment manufacturers had produced their northern hemisphere winter collections which were in retail outlets before COVID-19 effectively cut their anticipated prime cold-weather selling season short by several months.

This left manufacturers and retailers still holding winter stocks going into the northern hemisphere summer as consumer movement restrictions began to ease.

For WA wools, the slippery slope became steeper and slipperier.

Only better-styled wools attracted buyer interest and average specification was not enough to guarantee a sale at any price.

The large quantity of tender 'drought' wools available at the Sydney, New South Wales, auction centre and to a lesser degree at the main Melbourne, Victoria, centre - originating from northern Victoria and South Australia - meant buyers did not want lesser specification wools when WWC trading began two hours after Melbourne and Sydney centres had opened.

There was insufficient best or spinners style wools on offer at the WWC through autumn to allow buyers to average client order requirements against a much bigger volume of lesser-styled wools.

WWC's passed-in or no-bid rates for Merino fleece began to regularly exceed 20 per cent of the sale-day offering and after some days' auctions almost half of the offering remained in store unsold and unwanted.

This reached a peak on Tuesday, March 31, when 61.2pc of the 2418-bale Merino fleece offering was passed in - not the highest passed-in percentage ever, but certainly one of the highest and the highest last season.

To counter the obvious surplus of wool on offer, on brokers' advice, woolgrowers began to withdraw wool put up for sale once they knew what other wools theirs was likely to be up against.

By the end of March and into April, up to one in three bales of Merino fleece listed for WWC auctions were being withdrawn before the sale opened.

The very high passed-in/no-bid rates and withdrawn rates through the last four months of the season were enough to push both the seasonal WWC Merino fleece passed-in/no-bid rate and the Merino fleece withdrawn rate to new highs of 25.1pc and 19.1pc respectively.

"Both those figures are all-time records," AWEX senior market analyst Lionel Plunkett confirmed.

"It was a turbulent time," Mr Plunkett said.

Coincidentally, 19.1 was also the percentage of bales re-offered for a second or more times last season at the WWC.

Ultimately, the total number of bales offered last season was 304,074, down 28,637 or 8.6pc on the 2018-19 season at the WWC.

The decline in bale numbers offered was greater at the Melbourne and Sydney auction centres - down 13.7pc and 13pc respectively.

Merino fleece filled 208,051 of the bales offered at the WWC, crossbred fleece filled 10,280.

Of the bales offered, 236,121 or 77.6pc sold, compared to 84pc sold the previous season and 92.5pc sold in 2017-18.

National turnover from AWEX wool auctions plummeted from $3.19 billion the previous season to $1.97b last season, due to the combination of falling prices and declining bale numbers.

This was the lowest annual wool auctions turnover and the first below $2.75b since AWEX began publishing the figure at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) reported it tested 357,223 bales in WA last season, down 4.4pc on the previous season.

AWTA figures also showed the decline in bale numbers tested in WA last season was significantly less than in other States - in South Australia bale test numbers were down 10.1pc, down 8.5pc in Victoria and down 6.6pc in NSW.

According to AWTA, the average WA wool last season was 19.2 micron - considerably finer than the national average of 20.5 micron - with a staple length of 85 millimetres, staple strength of 30.7N/kt and yielding 61.2pc, a full percentage point less than the national average.

WA's wool clip continued to be considerably finer than any other State's, with 68.3pc of last season's clip classed as Superfine at 19.5 microns or less.

The national Superfine average was 55.4pc.

Up until the end of April-May and June wool export destinations have yet to be tallied - China remained Australia's most important wool customer, taking 77pc of the national clip and increasing its share by 2pc over the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons, according to AWEX.

India and Italy, with 6pc and 5pc respectively, were our next best wool customers.

Darren Calder, wool buyer at the WWC for WA's biggest wool trader PJ Morris Wools, as well as buying for New England Wools and Lempriere Australia, has no doubts about the impact of COVID-19 on the WA wool market last season.

"COVID-19 knocked it to bits," Mr Calder said.

"It (wool market) went into a sort of survival mode."

Mr Calder is also the WWC buyers' representative in the National; Auction Selling Committee (NASC) which determines when and where wool will be sold at open-cry live auctions and the rules governing how those auctions are conducted.

In a normal year the NASC generally only meets several times, usually to consider the next season's selling program, but in the early days of the pandemic, when it was unclear whether live wool auctions would be allowed to continue under COVID-19 social distancing and meeting numbers restrictions, its members met daily by teleconference.

Once the ability to hold live wool auctions was assured, the NASC continued to meet at least once a week to discuss issues forced on wool buyers and sellers in dealing with COVID-19 and to put contingency plans in place.

Fremantle-based PJ Morris Wools, which sells wool into China, India, Thailand and Japan, was the highest ranked WA buyer on last season's AWEX national buyers list at sixth overall, up from eighth the previous season.

Australian wool trading companies Techwool Trading, Endeavour Wool Exports and Fox & Lillie took the top three national buyers list positions, followed by Chinese indent buyer Tianyu in fourth place.