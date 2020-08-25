Ambassadors spruik breed value

THE Woolmark Company has recruited global ambassadors to increase the reach of its brand, through the sharing of experiences with wool and woollen products and showcasing them to the world.

"AWI's marketing arm The Woolmark Company is collaborating with selected ambassadors to promote the eco, next-to-skin and performance benefits of Australian Merino wool," said Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chief executive officer Stuart McCullough.

Professional highliner and adventure athlete Ryan Robinson is one of these global ambassadors, with the union already proving its worth for the promotion of Australian Merino wool.

"Through partnering with professional athletes such as Ryan Robinson, we are able to educate and engage a global consumer audience in a way that is both organic and authentic," Mr McCullough said.

"Our relationship with Ryan Robinson stemmed from our partnership with Black Diamond, after the United States-based brand released the world's lightest technical T-shirt made from Merino wool.

"Ryan has become our top-performing ambassador in terms of reach and has achieved more than 56,000 engagements for his series of wool-related posts."

The partnership is a perfect fit for Mr Robinson who has true admiration for Merino wool, its natural, organic qualities and its suitability for his purposes.

"I love highlining in Merino wool, for one main reason - I forget I'm wearing it," Mr Robinson said.

"It doesn't distract me from what I am doing in the slightest.

"Merino wool allows me to enjoy the experience I'm having up there, balancing in the sky, without having to worry that I'm overheating, or that I'm freezing, or that my shirt won't dry, or that it smells bad (my arms are up nearly the entire time I walk the line)."

Mr Robinson said wool was the perfect fibre, no matter what environmental conditions he was in and it allowed him to remain focussed on his highline without the distraction something as simple as wearing the wrong clothing can be.

"When I'm walking the highline it's an incredibly zen moment for me," he said.

"My senses are heightened and I try to minimise as many sensations as possible so that I can perform well.

"Merino wool literally eliminates any concerns of those negatives entering my zen space.

"The breathability is key - I need to feel the elements like wind breezing through the fabric, but also stay warm enough at my core.

"Merino wool doesn't stick to my skin like other fabrics (which all give me the feeling of being trapped underneath the shirt...being constricted gives me so much anxiety.)"

Mr Robinson said Merino wool was the perfect fibre for high-performance sports.

"It's light and comfortable, warm and cool, the balance of opposites," he said.

"The thing I love most about Merino wool is its ability to wick moisture, while also regulating temperature.

"And two, the odour resistance.

"Especially multi-day adventures (and as much as I will dirt bag with the best of them), it's nearly impossible to stomach the smell of synthetic fibre clothing for a second day, let alone the first."

Mr Robinson credits his willingness to work with The Woolmark Company for its ethical and sustainable outlook.

"Woolmark isn't just a name, it's a lifestyle," he said.

"We live in a world where so many are trying to create synthetics that try and recreate what wool does naturally.

"It's the answer to so many challenges faced, not only as an athlete, but as someone that cares about the environment and sustainability and performance.

"I am proud to be on the Woolmark team and represent a brand, a lifestyle, whose ethics and values guide them to creating such awesome products."

Mr Robinson said the amount of time and resources being spent by other companies trying to create synthetic products was ridiculous, when wool as a natural fibre out-performed everything else.

"What's more is the incredible sustainability factor of wool, all while eliminating the needless waste that comes from the production of synthetics," he said.

"Why exhaust efforts and resources when nature creates the perfect fibre sustainably and efficiently for our exact needs?"

Mr Robinson said he would continue to actively seek out better alternatives to plastics into the future and in the meantime he has been a success story in the promotion of Australian Merino wool, one who has tried and tested the products thoroughly.