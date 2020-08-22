CBH takes review on the road

A REDUCTION from 12 to 10 directors and a maximum of three terms are just two of the suggestions CBH Group will be seeking feedback from growers on as part of the co-operative's governance review.

Last week, CBH released details on the possible governance improvements which were identified after an extensive peer and best practice review process which took place between June and July.

That process involved gathering insights on the governance processes of best-in-class co-operatives peers and reviewing materials from a variety of governance and regulatory bodies.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said they gained valuable insights from the peer reviews from co-operatives that ranged in size, revenue and industry.

"They've been very helpful in detailing what changes they've made to their own governance in recent times, whether they consider those changes worthwhile and the difficulties they had introducing them," Mr Stead said.

"All that information has been collated into a report and each of the areas of interest for us are backed up by what the group of peers have done."

The improvements which were identified have been grouped under four areas - candidate nominations and elections, director term and tenure, board size and composition, and board diversity.

With the possible improvements having been identified, CBH plans to embark on an extensive grower engagement process during which the board will seek growers' views on the suggestions.

Mr Stead said he would like growers to approach the suggestions with an open mind.

"We're not looking at change for change sake," he said.

"We've taken a look at co-ops from around the world and what looks like contemporary best practice, now it's time for growers to listen to what we've put together, formulate a view and give us their feedback."

An online information session for members was held last Friday and provided an overview of the review process to date, along with insights from co-operative peers and governance best practice.

On Monday, Mr Stead and deputy chairwoman Natalie Browning started two weeks of governance review grower meetings across WA.

Following the meetings, members will have the opportunity to complete a brief survey in September that will capture preferences of key governance topics.

Mr Stead said he was hopeful that growers would attend one of the meetings with him and if they could not, they instead fill out the survey.

"These are the final inputs that we take to design what we bring back to growers later this year," he said.

"If we're light on feedback in one area, it will be shaped accordingly so I strongly urge growers to come and see us.

"I'd love to meet as many growers as possible out on the road and I'm really looking forward to going out to the northern ag zone and particularly looking forward to engaging back in the Albany port zone where I might even get to spend a day at home."

In October, the board will decide which governance improvements will be progressed.

NOMINATIONS AND ELECTIONS

Publish clear guidelines for skills and attributes required of directors. To fulfil its role effectively, a board should collectively possess an appropriate balance of skills, experience and perspectives taking into account the demands and complexity of the organisation's business model and the environment in which it operates.

Introduce a candidate assessment panel, which includes external panel members to assess the capability of candidates in member director elections and provide members with an independent assessment of the candidates to assist in decision making. Sitting directors would be required to participate in the panel process, while it could be optional for new candidates.

Introduce a reduction in electioneering to balance growers' needs to familiarise themselves with candidates while protecting the reputation of the co-operative.

Require graduation from the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) company directors course for all member directors within their first term.

DIRECTOR TERM AND TENURE

Retain three-year terms for directors with the introduction of a maximum of three terms to encourage board renewal, while retaining experience. This would be for both member directors and independent directors.

Introduce one additional three-year term for the chairperson to ensure continuity of leadership.

Introduce an ability for the board to offer a fourth term to any director based on the skills required on the board at the time.

BOARD SIZE AND COMPOSITION

A possible new hybrid model, consisting of:

Five district-elected member directors, one from each district;

Two Statewide-elected member directors;

Three independent directors;

The model would reduce the total number of directors from 12 to 10, while maintaining district representation;

The introduction of new Statewide-elected directors will enable candidates to be elected from an unrestricted pool and may encourage voting based on skills rather than personal relationships or local ties.

BOARD DIVERSITY

Continue to recognise the value that diversity brings to the co-operative and promote an environment that supports diversity including gender and age.

Foster female leadership in the grain industry and at CBH through our capacity building programs and key partnerships.