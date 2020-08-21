Pink Shearing for Liz day is back on

THE Pink Shearing For Liz Day for breast cancer research is back on.

The Davies family, Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud, Yorkrakine and the Jumbuk Shearing team had cancelled this year's event normally held in mid-July in the wake of COVID-19, but with the easing of restrictions in WA, the popular fundraising event will now be on next Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2pm.

The Cardiff shearing shed will again be awash with pink for the event's seventh year and the Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team, with support from the local community and businesses, aim to raise much-needed funds for the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRCWA).

The Jumbuk Shearing team will host a blade shearing demonstration of stud rams and ewes from the Cardiff, Kamballie and Manunda studs, while attendees enjoy some good old-fashioned country hospitality and entertainment.

For a $100 all-inclusive entry fee, people can watch the blade shearing and enjoy wood fired pizzas, nibbles and refreshments with live music from The Tinny Band.

Products generously donated by local businesses are up for grabs for auction and for every $100 donated will also earn a ticket for the door prizes.

The annual pink shearing day community fundraiser has raised more than $118,000 for breast cancer research with last year's event setting a new record total of $38,400 from growing local community and business support.

Quentin Davies, with his wife Dianne and daughters Felicity, Keisha and Jordy, said they were proud to again host the event and looked forward to raising awareness and valuable funds for BCRCWA.

He said this year's event would be slightly different due to being held later in the year and constraints with the late decision to go ahead with it.

"We usually shear the ram and ewe hoggets and the Jumbuk team donate their wages," Mr Davies said.

"The hoggets have all been shorn but thanks to the Mackin and Button families, we can host a top blade shearing demonstration with a later start time of 2pm.

"Unfortunately there will be no raffle held this year due to time constraints but the list of items up for auction continues to grow.

"And for every $100 donated gets people a ticket for the door prizes whether they can make it on the day or not.

"Due to the circumstances, we don't expect to raise as much money as previous years, but every bit will help the BCRCWA, who like a lot of organisations, are feeling the pinch of reduced funding due to COVID."

Mr Davies said the amount of support the event attracted had been overwhelming and he looked forward to seeing everyone again this year to help raise breast cancer awareness and much-needed funds for breast cancer research.

"The enormous support from people and businesses we have received, both from local and the wider area, is incredible and I encourage everyone to be part of the fun and fundraising this year," he said.

The Pink Shearing For Liz Day fundraiser was founded by Jumbuk Shearing's Tom Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 following an eight-year battle with Metastatic breast cancer.

Mr Reed said they were proud of their achievements over the past six years and appreciated everybody's continued support.

He thanked the Davies family for its incredible efforts in putting the event together, the Jumbuk Shearing team for donating its time and hard-earned wages, business and corporate supporters and members of the community for supporting the event year after year.

Everyone is welcome to be part of this year's Pink Shearing For Liz Day and businesses interested in supporting the event are encouraged to contact Mr Davies.