Pork industry recovers from COVID backlog

THE Western Australian pork industry came close to dumping tonnes of excess product from storage freezers in May after COVID-19 restrictions on the local food service industry and reduced air freight to Singapore saw 40 per cent of its market lost.

Producers have also taken a price reduction of between 40c/kg-80c/kg since COVID-19 began to affect the industry according to WA Pork Producers Association president and Cuballing mixed farmer Graeme Dent.

The industry was getting back on its feet after the troubled times last year which saw some producers giving away meat to FoodBank WA, while others were culling numbers to reduce losses due to a huge drop in price and an oversupply in the market.

While the price last year wasn't covering the cost of production, Mr Dent said he would rather take a financial loss than "put a bullet" in his stock.

"It cost us about $30,000 a week to keep our pigs," Mr Dent said.

"It affected our confidence in growing the piggery."

The Dents have a 1000 head capacity piggery and like other local producers were affected by the loss of their supply agreement last year.

They have since established a new agreement with Dardanup Butchering Company which takes all of their pigs.

After the industry bounced back from last year's pain, producers were being paid around $4/kg, but COVID-19 has caused a new wave of concern which the industry hopes will improve as demand increases toward Christmas.

Mr Dent said from "the middle to the end of May the freezers were right at the point of chocker block full".

"We got close to the line and we were really, really concerned," he said.

"They were actually looking at what products they were going to keep and what they were going to throw out.

"They would have started at the cheaper cuts and literally dumped them.

"Across the industry as a whole - every freezer in WA was full.

"We lost export because of air freight and 25pc of our product that went to the local food service industry didn't have a home.

"You take away 40pc of your market and it's amazing how things can change.

"We are lucky the price has not gone down lower."

Mr Dent said things had changed since May and "all the product in WA at the moment has got a home locally - including stuff in the freezer - which is really good".

"Because the Federal government stepped in with the subsidy for air freight we are getting about a 100 tonne a week out to Singapore," he said.

"In May we were only doing 50-60t a week.

"Going on what the Federal government has said, it will cover us until the end of the year or to the $24-$28 million mark.

"That amount should get us through to next March-April."

Mr Dent said not everything was going to Singapore but it was getting a lot of products and since the local food service industry had reopened it had taken a "massive backlog including stuff in the freezer".

He said just about everything was back to a level playing field, but it all depended on what happened in the Eastern States.

Victoria's spike in COVID-19 cases was causing some concern that they could push products into WA which would affect local prices and supply.

"Hopefully everything stays over there, but who knows," Mr Dent said.

"We have had it before where prices were that cheap on the east coast they were bringing stuff in.

"At this stage there is a lot more ups in the industry than there are downs, but I don't think we will get any price rises out of this.

"The processors and the powers that be were quick to pull the coin off us, but they will be slow to respond because they will be cautious because they don't know what this COVID thing is going to do."

Mr Dent said producers were getting around the $4 mark, some slightly above or below, depending on their supply agreements.

"It has come back 40-80c/kg depending on grades and who you are selling to," he said.

"That's what has happened since COVID hit and as yet there has not been a price recovery for growers.

"But once the freezer stocks are down there's no reason why it couldn't go up.

"There could be a rise to come because we have got through this in WA relatively well."

Mr Dent said questions needed to be asked why WA processors don't increase their storage capacity for times like this.

"When we went through this before - if you had a lot of freezers you would have made a lot of money," Mr Dent said.

He said the WA pork industry was worth about $163 million, from about 35 producers.

Three farms in WA own 80pc of the pigs.

"It is an industry that is a very quiet achiever," Mr Dent said.

"During COVID we haven't had any government support, we have kept our staff, we weren't allowed any of the job keeper payments because we had to prove a 30pc reduction in income from 12 months ago and we didn't want to go back to that price.

"We were considered an essential service.

"None of the staff got COVID.

"We have strong biosecurity measures in place, so it really hasn't made a difference to us in operational terms."

Mr Dent said African swine fever was still a big problem "hanging over our heads" but the industry was doing everything it could to prevent a biosecurity disaster from occurring in Australia.