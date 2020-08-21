Primary guards help cut grain losses

AVERAGING between 3000 and 4000 hectares of contract harvesting each year on wheat, barley and canola farms in South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, farming contractor Kieran 'Herby' Herbert is no stranger to new farming methods.

From a family that previously ran farm machinery dealerships, Mr Herbert is also involved with disc seeding and Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF).

"I understand the importance of the 'one per center' in modern farming systems, and this is where tools such as the Primary Sales Australia knife guards come into play," Mr Herbert said.

Running a 2018 New Holland CR 9.90 combine with a MacDon D145 draper front, Mr Herbert has been using the Primary Sales three-finger Adapt-a-Gap (Allrounder) knife guards for the past nine years, with generally great success.

"In a light crop situation, the use of the plastic extensions can save many heads from falling out of the knife," he said.

"I have also found the guards can last for many years - especially when used in conjunction with the replaceable wear strips.

"Although I can't put an actual percentage figure on the amount of grain loss reduction, the guards are very useful and I can definitely recommend them.

Primary Sales chief executive officer Peter Broley said the Adapt-a-Gap three-finger knife guard is suitable for light to heavier crops with the 34 millimetre gap being able to be adapted using the snap-on cereal finger extensions.

"I know how hard it can be to grow a successful crop, so to see whole heads not making it into the header is really not acceptable and this is one of the key reasons for using this knife guard system."

Mr Herbert said the Allrounder three-finger Adapt-a-Gap knife guards were particularly useful on lighter crops and, due to their wider spacing, could easily handle direct heading of canola in most situations.

He said he was also a firm believer in buying locally produced, Australian-made products and Australian-owned and Western Australia-based company Primary Sales Australia was a good example of this.

Primary Sales chief executive officer Peter Broley said the Allrounder three-finger knife guards were a popular go-to guard performing very well across the range of harvest conditions.

"We do recommend giving us a call so we can help you determine what best suits you as it does not suit all fronts or programs.

"It was good to get the feedback from the harvester set-up workshops that our Australian-designed and manufactured Adapt-a-gap knife guards are a benchmark for improving cutting and performance."

"The best measure is the repeat customers we get every time they need to change their guards."

Mr Broley said the Adapt-a-Gap knife guard range was designed for Australian farmers and were manufactured in Australia.

"The castings are made in South Australia and then the raw guards are processed, hardened and replaceable wear-strips added in WA," he said.

"We are proud to be the only Australian manufacturer of knife guards and we produce two, three or four finger knife guard kits to suit all the popular fronts including John Deere, Case, New Holland, MacDon, CLAAS, HoneyBee, AGCO and Midwest.