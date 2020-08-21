Far North Queensland MPs urge action on upcoming ag labour shortage

A GROUP of Far North Queensland MPs have banded together to raise grave concerns about the labour shortage their horticulture industry faces due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.



The five federal Nationals MPs wrote to Queensland Ag Minister Mark Furner, requesting the state government to work with the federal government to find a solution to the issue.

Water Minister and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said there was an opportunity for both governments to work together on a common goal.

"None of us want to see the industry suffer from a workforce shortage and have crops rot on the ground and on the trees," Mr Pitt said.

"I have had local farmers tell me that they will have to start making decisions about future crops and without a secure workforce, these will be tough decisions."

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the industry was in "uncharted water", with numerous farmers and producers in his electorate very concerned about getting future crops to market.

"For the foreseeable future, agriculture will depend on a combined local and foreign workforce," Mr O'Dowd said.

"With appropriate quarantine arrangements in place, seasonal and Pacific workers can continue to safely support Australian farmers facing critical workforce shortages."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected all sectors in the Queensland economy, and the agricultural sector had not been immune.

"Our growers and farmers need the certainty of knowing that all of the governments who are elected to represent them, are all on the same page and are all committed to addressing this issue," Ms Landry said.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the priority was providing primary producers with the support they need.

"I have the largest winter vegetable-growing region in my electorate and I know these people want to see their prime produce make it to market," Mr Christensen said.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch also urged the state government to get on the front foot.

A federal government inquiry in to the Working Holiday Maker program was urged to act swiftly to avoid a "bureaucratically man-made disaster" that could decimate the horticulture industry.

Solutions being put forward include expanding overseas working visas and enticing Australia's with a relocation payment.



In a normal year, there are about 200,000 working holiday makers in the country at any one time, but that number has dropped to 80,000 and continues to fall due to the pandemic.

The story Far North Queensland MPs urge action on upcoming ag labour shortage first appeared on Farm Online.