Be dazzled with $3000 jewellery voucher

AS a Western Australian-owned family business that has been in operation for more than 65 years, Soklich & Co Australia has a strong sense of community spirit.

And given that it has many country clients, the bespoke jeweller has also been a regular at the annual Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

With this year's event cancelled due to COVID-19, the company opted to be part of the Farm Weekly Virtual Agricultural Field Day instead and to do so with a special twist.

Soklich & Co Australia is offering a $3000 jewellery voucher to one lucky virtual field day visitor in a prize giveaway supported by Farm Weekly.

As you will see in the Virtual Field Day colour gloss special publication in today's Farm Weekly package, it's easy to enter.

Simply visit the websites of Soklich & Co Australia at soklichco.com.au or Farm Weekly at farmweekly.com.au to see how.

The competition starts on today, Thursday, August 20 and closes on Friday, September 11, 2020, with the winner drawn at the Soklich & Co Australia showroom at 2/61 Angelo Street, South Perth, on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Soklich & Co Australia is one of the nation's largest wholesale jewellery manufacturers, supplying high-end jewellery in Australia and New Zealand.

Focused on using all things Australian, its jewellery features Broome pearls, Argyle and Ellendale diamonds and Australian gold and labour.

Soklich & Co has been trading in Argyle diamonds since the Argyle mine opened in Kununurra in 1983, including pink diamonds, recognised globally as the world's leading hard asset investment and set to become even more valuable with the scheduled closure of the mine later this year.

The Soklich & Co showroom is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and on Saturdays, 9am to 2pm.

To book a private personal appointment or a virtual appointment, with a jewellery specialist, contact the team directly on 9367 7712.