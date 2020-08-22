Well cared for property offers options

THE opportunity to enter the market or add onto your existing enterprise exists with this smaller quality parcel of land which has been in the family for more than 70 years.

Known as Corke's, this property is 10 kilometres west of Yealering on the main Yealering-Pingelly Road and is in a reliable farming location.

Soil types are the main attraction, with the majority being quality medium loams with some gravels and a smaller percentage being heavier soil types.

The country is gently undulating to hilly and original timbers include white gum, jam and York gum set among granite outcrops.

Independent mapping indicates that there are 287 hectares of cropping land available, about 26ha for grazing and 100ha of natural bush and granite rocks.

Improvements include a quality three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick and iron home, with an office and enclosed two-car garage.

The open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area offers views over the property to the north.

There is a second, older dwelling that has some potential.

Other improvements include two general purpose sheds and a lockable workshop, three fuel tanks and one silo.

Fencing is mainly Ringlock and steel posts, which includes some new fencing completed in recent years.

Fencing divides the property into six main paddocks.

Corke's is watered via six dams - four have catchments - and one bore, as well as several tanks which catch rainwater from the sheds and houses or feed from the main dam for garden water at the main home.

Cropping in recent years has included a 70 per cent barley and 30pc lupin program.

The fertiliser regime has been consistently 100 kilograms per hectare of Macro Pro plus 60-80kg/ha of nitrogen where required.

Annual rainfall for the property averages 360 millimetres and shire rates total $4095 a year.

Price: Offers from $1.3m closing Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Location: Yealering

Area: 427ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA