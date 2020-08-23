Ideal property to reap Wheatbelt life

GLENFERRIE is an excellent lifestyle property with the opportunity to utilise it for cropping or livestock.

Comprising the land and infrastructure, this offering presents in a very good condition.

The homestead is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, built in the 1980s.

The double brick and zincalume roof construction includes a lounge room, kitchen and dining area with a walk-in pantry, a family living area and an office.

The house features a wrap-around verandah, ducted vacuum system, evaporative air-conditioning, solar hot water system, two wood fires and a double garage.

The vendors have indicated there are about 121 arable hectares.

Slightly undulating country is complemented by the shallow duplex soils.

Original vegetation is white gum, salmon gum and York gum.

Water is supplied via one dam, three soaks and tanks that are located at the house and shed.

Fencing is mainly Ringlock on steel posts and is in good condition.

Additional infrastructure includes a 260 square metre steel framed and iron clad, open-front machinery shed, three silos and one Flexi-N tank.

Being about 35 kilometres from Beverley and about 130km from Perth, this is a well-located lifestyle property that is within easy reach of the city.

Price: $590,000

Location: Morbinning via Beverley

Area: 153.99ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA