Crops growing well after a late start

Price: $8.95m

Location: Tambellup

Area: 3047.4ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689





ALTHOUGH 2020 has not been without its challenges, the Bradshaw family's property Yongerup in the Broomehill-Tambellup shire is looking good after August rain lifted soil moisture levels.

Elders Real Estate sales specialist and selling agent Jeff Douglas enjoyed an inspection of the property this week, where the owners pointed out the difference in the crops evident in only three weeks since his last visit.

In recent years the property has run about 6000 mated ewes during autumn.

Relatively high stocking rates have been enabled by a combination of crop grazing and a farm water supply system using a key dam with extensive catchments.

The key dam features a deep, low surface area profile, keeping evaporation rates low and visitors to the property have been impressed with how the dam hangs on, even with large numbers of stock watered from it.

In early 2020, even after two consecutive years of less major rainfall events, the property still held enough water for the sheep.

In November 2019, the owners saw sheep prices rising due to mainly Eastern States' demand and they decided to capitalise on the high prices.

Sheep numbers have therefore been reduced to about 2500 on the property.

Crop areas have been increased to a total of 1610 hectares, comprising Stingray canola, Spartacus barley and Williams and Carrolup oats for hay.

Rainfall records have been kept by the family since the early 1960s and show that while 2020 is not unduly dry overall, it has been challenging mainly due to a dry April and July.

The property recorded 28 millimetres in February and 22mm in March, which led to a reasonable germination of weeds and resulted in an effective knockdown.

Only 11.5mm fell in April.

A series of rainfall events in early and late May, when a total of 44.2mm was recorded, enabled newly seeded crops to germinate and grow, although there was no apparent runoff to put water in the dams.

Although 28.1mm of rain was recorded in July, the month's rainfall was again characterised by frequent smaller events, with enough rain to keep the crops watered and growing but no runoff into dams.

There were only 13 days in July on which no rain was received.

August has redefined the year on Yongerup with the property receiving 60mm so far for the month and dams are now filling again.

The key dam, with its large catchment area has already filled back up to its pre-summer level.

In line with much of the State, crops on Yongerup are probably about a month behind where they would ideally be but otherwise 2020 is shaping up as not a bad cropping year.

The canola has been flowering for about six weeks now and should continue flowering and growing into October.

The earlier sown oats are at the flag leaf stage with heads forming while most of the barley is at the tillering stage.

Other farming commitments mean the property is planted in two stages, with some of the barley sown several weeks later.

Owner Graeme Bradshaw was upbeat about the year's prospects when Mr Douglas visited the property on Monday this week.

While Mr Bradshaw had previously predicted reduced yields for both grain and hay production, since the 26.6mm rainfall event on August 3, the property has turned around and he now has confidence that average yields are achievable if all continues to go well.