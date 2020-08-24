Rushton is on the move in Brookton

BROOKTON machinery dealer Damien Rushton is on the move - and having over the past three months acquired more land behind the dealership to build a new service workshop, he's looking for service technicians.

"Our AGCO franchise is providing the momentum for growth," Damien said.

"And we're making inroads into the market with Fendt and Massey Ferguson tractors, Gleaner combine harvesters and Massey Ferguson hay gear.

"It's all quality equipment and apart from the latest technology side, the products are renowned for reliability and high re-sale value."

Damien has also taken on Italian-made Dieci telehandlers and Milstak hay stackers to expand the dealership's product portfolio and shortly will start selling John Shearer's new Paralink air seeder.

"I'm very excited about the future and our growth and I will be keeping an eye on the new training centre at Muresk to encourage graduates to join us," he said.

"It's a great centre which will provide a lot of focus for the industry to train technology-ready people for the industry."

Damien also has appointed a new salesman in Matt Norman, who joined the dealership last month.

A fitter by trade, training at Caterpillar and with a construction and transport background in sales, Matt is looking forward to his new challenge.

"It's a great time to be in ag and I can only see a big upside," Matt said.

"I think the industry is poised for major growth on the back of some stunning technology that is helping farmers become more cost efficient with their operations.

"I've got an opportunity to be involved with great products to sell."