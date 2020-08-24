PGA seeks northern campaign feedback

AFTER launching its Grow our North campaign two weeks ago, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) is waiting for State government feedback.

"We are two weeks in to a 12-week campaign and while we are hearing the odd remark from Labor we are not coming under attack like we thought we would," Mr Seabrook said.

The State government has said it had a policy that it took to the election in regards to the Fitzroy and it wasn't going to alter that, particularly that it wouldn't dam the river.

Mr Seabrook said investing in the development of the Fitzroy Catchment would increase local jobs in the area, particularly for indigenous people, and boost agricultural production under irrigated water schemes.

He believes it would be a win-win for the State in its recovery from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Some Farm Weekly readers have suggested that it is a good idea to grow the northern economy but it had been tried before and failed, and without strong government support it would never get off the ground.

The Kimberly Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA) said it would not comment directly on the PGA's campaign, but said it looked forward to hearing from the State government in relation to the Martuwarra Council and its "next steps for stakeholder engagement on the implementation of the Fitzroy Valley Election Commitments given the COVID-19 pause announced in April 2020".

"In particular, it will be important to hear from the Department of Water and Environmental Resources regarding the draft water allocation plan covering surface and groundwater and allowance for a Strategic Aboriginal Water Reserve for the Fitzroy," said KPCA chief executive officer Emma White.

"Consistent with the outcomes of the August 2019 Fitzroy Forum (a joint meeting between the Martuwarra Council and the Fitzroy Valley Stakeholders Group), and earlier Fitzroy Valley Stakeholder Group meetings, the KPCA is fundamentally committed to, among others, the need for sincere engagement between proponents and traditional owners to achieve mutually acceptable outcomes given the cultural and environmental significance and sensitivities in relation to the Fitzroy catchment.

"There is also recognition of the need for rigorous compliance with approvals requirements, approvals decisions utilising Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge/indigenous science and western science and the appropriate conditioning and monitoring and reporting in relation to approvals."

Ms White said to date in the Fitzroy Catchment, irrigated fodder developments on pastoral leases utilising ground and surface water covered about 370 hectares.

"The GoGo proposal would cover around 3700ha, subject to approval," she said.

"The average size of one pastoral lease in the Kimberley is 230,000ha and the pastoral estate in the entire Kimberley covers 21.2 million hectares.

"Whilst the CSIRO Northern Australian Water Resource Assessment for the Fitzroy Catchment provides important scientific information and sets out aspirational development scenarios, development of irrigation proposals on pastoral leases in practice need to address a number of not only key environmental and native title/cultural heritage approvals but also technical and economic feasibility issues before ever proceeding.

"Preserving optionality around pursuing irrigated fodder developments on pastoral leases is important for Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal pastoralists as it is a key tool in ensuring strategic advantage/mitigating animal welfare risks in on average dryer/hotter conditions.

"Further, for some pastoral leases, surface water may be the only option available to progress an irrigated fodder development as suitable groundwater is less likely to be available for use for pastoral leases located on the river.

"However, there is a trade off as surface water extraction is not available consistently/all year round and can only occur in limited windows when river water levels are above a certain height and are subject to rigorous conditions/monitoring and reporting requirements."