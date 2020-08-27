New classification for Intergrain varieties in WA

Intergrain wheat breeder Dan Mullan in a healthy wheat crop in WA last month.

TWO WHEAT varieties bred by Intergrain last month received further varietal accreditation from Wheat Quality Australia.

The two cultivars, RockStar and the popular Vixen now have Australian Hard Noodle (AHN) classification, to go with their Australian Hard (AH) ticket, which had already been ratified by WQA.

AHN is a dedicated noodle classification, together with APWN (Australian Premium White Noodle) used virtually exclusively in Western Australia.



It can be awarded to AH or APW classified varieties that have a suitable colour and noodle eating quality.

Western Australia has a strong history of supplying wheat to Japan for the udon noodle market and AHN or APWN classifications means a variety is a preferred option into the udon market.

Hugh Robertson, Wheat Quality Australia, said the AHN classification was available for use in other states should they prove the wheat is suitable for the noodle market but added there were no noodle segregations in place.

At present, the AH classification alone currently means a premium of around $10 a tonne over the standard APW price.

WA farmer Grant Robinson said the high protein noodle option may see a price premium in some years.

Mr Robinson, who farms at Babakin, 250km east of Perth in the Bruce Rock shire, said while wheat protein was generally below AH standards in dry years it may hit the levels required.

"While the 9.5 to 11.5 per cent protein parameters suit an average season, higher protein and making AH in drier finishes on our heavier country typically provides good premiums," he said.

The two wheat lines have a complementary fit within rotations with Vixen an early maturing line that has achieved good yields, especially compared to other short season lines.

RockStar is a mid to long maturing variety that still has the potential to yield well if germination is delayed, for example by a late break.

The story New classification for Intergrain varieties in WA first appeared on Farm Online.