Managing vegetable weeds the focus for online resources

AUSTRALIAN vegetable growers are spoilt for choice when it comes to learning about integrated weed management (IWM) with Applied Horticulture Research releasing a plethora of information on the topic in varying forms this month.



The research organisation is focussing on IWM for August with its horticultural scientists delivering resources via fact sheets, webinar recordings, reviews, podcasts and brochures.



Funded by Hort Innovation, the resources provide the latest in vegetable research and development.

Here's what's on offer:

FACT SHEET: Weed management in vegetables

THIS fact sheet provides growers and advisors with an overview of:

Important weed species in Australian vegetables and their impact on profitability Weed control methods and critical success factors Key features of an IWM approach.

Also, this fact sheet has been translated and is available in:

WEBINAR: IWM for the Australian Vegetable Industry

SCIENTISTS from University of New England and Applied Horticultural Research collaborate to discuss the following topics:

Hygiene Crop rotation Mulch Early inter-row weed control Hand weeding Herbicides

WEBINAR: Spray technology for vegetable growers – a guide to getting it right

THIS will highlight the latest updates from vegetable industry experts in Australia, including:

The service provider's perspective: Maximising the performance of your spray application - tips and tools The grower's perspective and spray equipment: How to choose it, test it and use it properly The agronomist's perspective: How best to use chemical control options in your farming system - addressing common grower questions.

GLOBAL SCAN AND REVIEW: Technology for controlling weeds

THE Soil Wealth and ICP project is scanning global technologies to bring growers some of the most interesting and practical advances in weed management. Most new technology for controlling weeds will be a positive step forward for soil health and the environment, and will play an important role in our fight against herbicide resistant weeds.

View the document here.



WEBINAR: Technology for controlling weeds in vegetable production

HEAR from leading industry experts on some of the most interesting and practical advances in weed management. This webinar covers non-selective fallow paddock weed control, as well as selective in-crop weed control, and delivery technology.

VIDEOS: Lessons from continued innovation in weed management in Clyde, Victoria

THE Soil Wealth ICP team discuss weed management with Adam Schreurs about the results from his demonstration site on his Koo Wee Rup farm.

BROCHURES: From the University of New England

DOWNLOAD reports and case studies on their four-year research program which aims to help safeguard the vegetable industry by reducing its dependence on herbicides and tillage for weed control.

Also, comprehensive brochures on various weeds are available to download:

Blackberry nightshade Dwarf nettle Fat hen Marshmallow Nutgrass Pigweed



View the brochure here.



PODCAST: Cover crops used for weed suppression in snow pea production (7 Minutes)

THE alleys between Kim Ngovs snow pea trellises were heavily infested with weeds and the heavy foot traffic caused the soil to become boggy following rainfall.

By taking up the suggestion from the SoilWealth & ICP team of seeding cover crops into the alleys, weeds were suppressed and it created an easier working environment for his staff.

This reduced reliance on herbicides and minimised the exposure of chemicals to personnel, crops and the environment.

