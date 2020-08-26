Have a virtual look at latest on offer

Farm Weekly's Virtual Agriculture Field Day showcases the latest on offer from ag-related businesses.

This is the time of the year when regional WA would normally be buzzing with the agricultural field days - starting with the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Mid West Expo, followed by the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days and wrapping up with the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

That was until COVID-19 had other plans, not only for WA, but events and businesses right around the world.

To combat this and still give ag-related businesses a chance to showcase their latest goods and services, the Farm Weekly Virtual Agricultural Field Day was introduced.

It is not time specific - you can go to the 116-page publication anytime you want - all from the comfort of your own home.

Simply go to - http://specialpubs.austcommunitymedia.com.au/farm_weekly/virtualfieldday//

Happy reading.

