Roma heifer prices continue to climb

Injune's Shaw family has been breaking records at the Roma saleyards for a number of years, and they did it again on Tuesday.

Julie and Jeremy Shaw, Double J, Injune, sold a run of highly sought after EU Angus heifers under 330kg to a top of 568.2c to average 508c/kg.



The price per head made as high as $1786, or an average of $1676.



The sale set a new top price record for the Roma Saleyards for both steers and heifers, toppling last week's prices.



The Shaws were in the news in the winter of 2016 when they sold 21 decks of mixed sex EU Angus weaners for then-record prices of an average 400c/kg for 296kg to return $1185/hd for the steers, and an average 389c/kg for 270kg returning $1053/hd for the heifer portion.

The couple previously told QCL that heifers were the firm focus of their operation.

"They're the engine room, I guess, of what we want to do," Jeremy said. "It takes a good cow to make a good calf."

Weaners are the family's bread and butter and while many producers expected higher prices for their steers, the Shaws set themselves apart.

"Your steer has got an end-game so you can't get a massive premium on a steer because the bloke at the other end has got to make some money," Mr Shaw said. "But if we can get as much money as we can for heifers...that's where we can fine-tune things I guess."



They focus on their female pedigree and supplement them with an AI program using semen purchased in top priced bulls, including the 2015 $150,000 record price-making Millah Murrah Kingdom K35.



