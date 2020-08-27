Bos Indicus sale tops $11,500 twice

IT was all smiles after last week's Fitzroy Crossing Invitational Bos Indicus Bull Sale, when it exceeded all expectations with prices hitting a high of $11,500 twice and the average rising $821.

All up 16 Queensland-based studs representing six Bos Indicus breeds offered a total of 157 bulls at the Northern Rural Supplies fixture, which is the biggest and richest bull sale in WA.

The catalogue attracted buying support from 31 registered buyers, made up of mainly Kimberley and Pilbara pastoralists, plus a couple of Northern Territory buyers, who bid actively on the 157 lots to ensure all the bulls found new homes selling for an average of $5494 and a gross of $862,500.

In comparison to last year's sale where 171 bulls were offered and sold under the hammer for an average of $4673, the number of bulls offered and sold was back 14 head, while the average lifted $821 and the gross jumped $63,500.

When it came to the $11,500 top price honours, it was shared between a Droughtmaster bull from the Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud, Bell, Queensland and a Queenslander bull from the Barlyne stud, Gayndah, Queensland.

The 22-month-old Droughtmaster bull, Lynsey Park Joywood 116/18 (P), was purchased by the Harvest Road Group, which was a major buyer in the sale across a number of breeds.

The bull was by Red Acres Earl (PP).

When it came to the top-priced Queenslander bull it was secured by WNM MacDonald, Fitzroy Crossing, an active bidder in the Droughtmaster and Queenslander sections of the sale.

The 19mo bull, Barlyne Q 887 (P) is sired by Barlyne Q 053 (P).

Charbray

The Rodlyn stud, Bell, opened the sale with a team of three Charbray bulls that sold for an average of $3333.

The top price in the offering was $4000 for the first bull offered, Rodlyn 1/18, when it was knocked down to Thisledo.

Pardoo Beef, Port Hedland and Bloodwood Pastoral, Alice Springs, Northern Territory, purchased the other two Charbray sires at $3000.

Red Brangus

Next into the sale ring was a run of 10 Red Brangus bulls, all offered by the Redline stud, Eidsvold, Queensland, which all sold to an average of $5675 and a top price of $8500.

The Harvest Road Group secured the $8500 top-priced bull, Redline 9/344, which was a 22mo bull by Doonside Shiraz (P).

Along with the top-priced Red Brangus bull the Harvest Road Group also secured two other bulls at $7250 and $4250.

The biggest buyer in the Red Brangus offering was Liveringa Station Beef Pty Ltd, Derby, which secured six bulls to a top of $6500 and an average of $5333.

Red Brahman

The Red Brahman offering of 47 bulls from four studs was the biggest in the sale and all sold to a $6000 top and an average of $4575, which was up $325 on last year.

Taking the $6000 top price honours was the Samari Plains stud, Roma, Queensland, which offered and sold 18 bulls at an average of $4500.

The top price bull Samari S Jim 140 (PS), which was dropped in December 2018 and by Fern Hills S Romeo 2764 (PS), was purchased by JR & PM Grey, Broome.

Also taking a liking to the Samari Plains bulls was Meda & Blind Properties, Derby, which secured three at a $4833 average.

The Barlyne stud, which offered first in the run, offered and sold 14 sires for an average of $4571.

Kimberley Ag & Pastoral Co, Derby, secured half of the Barlyne team (seven bulls) to a top of $5000 and an average of $4571, while JR & PM Grey paid the stud's top price of $5750 and $5000 for another Barlyne sire.

The Rodlyn stud averaged $4625 over a team of six sires which topped at $5500.

The top Rodlyn bull, Rodlyn 81/18 was purchased by Barn Hill Livestock Pty Ltd, Thangoo station, while Napier Downs, Derby secured two Rodlyn bulls both at $4250.

Muan stud, Biggenden, also received strong support on its offering and saw all nine offered sell to a top of $5250 and an average of $4694.

Taking top honours in the Muan offering was a 22mo bull by Muan Rafa, Muan 6417, when it was purchased by Barn Hill Livestock Pty Ltd as part of a team of three which averaged $5000.

Argyle Cattle Co, Broome and Mt House station, Derby, were also multiple buyers in the Muan run, securing two bulls each at tops of $4250 and $5000 respectively.

Grey Brahman

This year there were 35 grey Brahmans offered and sold in the sale from three studs and they topped at $7500 and averaged $4057, which was up $296.

The $7500 top price bull was sold by the Bar Boot stud, Boyneside, Queensland, as part of a team of nine which averaged $5750.

The bull, Bar Boot 696/9, a son of Yenda V El Chappo 166 VIC166M, was purchased by Barn Hill Livestock Pty Ltd.

Other strong supporters of the Bar Boot team were Bloodwood Pastoral, which purchased two bulls both at $6500 and DL & GM Robinson, Doorawarrah station, which secured three at a $5750 average.

The Ahern stud, Gayndah, Queensland, was the breed's biggest individual vendor with a team of 15 bulls which all sold for an average of $3483.

The top price in the Ahern team was $5000 paid by DL & GM Robinson, while Yeeda Pastoral Company was the biggest buyer, collecting nine bulls at a $3139 average.

The Raglan stud, Emerald, Queensland, also offered a double figure team in the sale with 11 bulls from the stud going under the hammer.

By the end of its offering all 11 sires had found new homes, selling to a top of $5000 and an average of $3455.

The stud's $5000 top price bull was purchased by DSD & Co, Katherine, Northern Territory and Yeeda Pastoral was the stud's volume buyers purchasing five sires all at $3000.

Droughtmaster

The Droughtmaster breed was the next to be sold and in this section 44 bulls were offered and sold for the day's best breed average of $7091, which was up $1413.

Not only did the Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud sell one of the sale's $11,500 equal top price bulls, it also recorded the highest stud average of $9125 over its team of 12 bulls.

The Harvest Road Group was a strong supporter of the Sevenell & Lynsey Park stud, purchasing not only the stud's top-priced bull but another four at $10,500, $10,000, $9500 and $8750.

The biggest buyer however in the run was Warrawagine station, Marble Bar, which finished with six bulls to a top of $9000 (twice) and an average of $8333.

The Valera Vale stud, Charleville, Queensland, kicked off the Droughtmaster offering with a team of 11 bulls which all sold to a top of $8750 three times and an average of $6977.

Warrawagine station secured all three of the stud's top-priced bulls plus another seven sires from the offering to finish with 10 Valera Vale bulls at an average of $7275.

The Rodlyn stud was the biggest vendor of Droughtmaster bulls in the sale offering a team of 13 which all found new homes when they sold for an average of $4500.

The top price in the Rodlyn team was $6250 paid by the Harvest Road Group which also picked up another Rodlyn bull at $6000.

The volume buyer in the Rodlyn offering was Mulga Downs station which averaged $4357 across a team of seven bulls.

Rounding out the Droughtmaster vendors was the SC Grazing, Yaamba, Queensland, which cleared its team of eight sires at an average of $8406.

SC Grazing achieved a top price of $10,750 paid by the Harvest Road Group which also secured a second bull from the stud at $9500, while Warrawagine station purchased four bulls from SC Grazing at an average of $8188.

Queenslander

The Queenslander breed rounded out the sale with three studs offering and selling 18 bulls for an average of $7042, which was up $1590 on last year.

Leading the charge in this section was the Barlyne stud, which offered and sold 14 bulls for an average of $7692 and sold the second bull in the sale to make the day's $11,500 equal top price.

Along with securing the $11,500 top price bull from Barlyne, WNM MacDonald also purchased another six bulls from the stud to finish with a team of seven at a $8000 average.

The Muan and Samari Plains studs both offered and sold two bulls in the offering.

The $5750 top price Muan sire was purchased by Red Range Stock Supplements while Samari Plains two sires both sold at $4500 to Mulga Downs and Argyle Cattle Co.