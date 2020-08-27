Table grape exports head northward

A VICTORIAN fresh produce exporter has been granted more than $30,000 to trial its data logging technology in table grape exports.

It comes as figures show the table grape industry experienced a record-breaking year for exports.

AND Fresh Pty Ltd was awarded the grant money has part of the federal government's Traceability Grants Program.



The Mildura-based company will use $32,166 in funding to carry out its Frigga Technology trial.

AND Fresh has partnered with Frigga Tech to become the exclusive Australian and Australasia licensed dealer for Get Real Data Loggers powered by Frigga Tech.



Real Time Data Loggers allow full cold chain visibility with the user being in control of monitoring their goods.



This can be for temperature sensitive goods and produce, humidity, shock and location status.



AND Fresh managing director, Allan Anderson, said the company was very happy to be named as a grant recipient.



He said it had growers and exporters lined up ready to begin the data logging trial when the table grape season kicks off next January.

"We'll be able to monitor the crop from when it is picked and packed, through to the cold room, freight, containers and to the end customer, identifying any weak points or even how robust the chain is," Mr Anderson said.

Proving supply chain security could potentially be a marketing tool for growers and exporters that embrace data technology.

With cases of produce piracy occuring in various markets around the world, the need for a provable data trail is becoming increasingly important.

"It's about showing authenticity in that the product is what it claims to be," Mr Anderson said.

Federal agriculture minister, David Littleproud, said the company the technology has the potential to boost export supply chain traceability of an industry worth over half a billion dollars.



"Traceability is about consumer trust and we know trust is an increasingly valuable currency in these challenging times," Mr Littleproud said.

"Building more awareness about just how safe and healthy Aussie produce means more opportunities to export and more dollars for our farmers.

"Frigga also has the potential to be rolled out in other industries such as red meat and mangoes.

"AND Fresh will trial the use of data loggers in a select number of table grape export shipments from harvest point to shop shelf along road, rail, and shipping networks.

"The loggers will capture location, temperature, humidity and light in real time."

Member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, said the technology will assist the identification of breaks in the cool chain and be able to detect if containers have been opened by the use of light sensors.

"Data will be available on a smartphone app showing graphs and maps in real time meaning farmers, transporters, freight forwarders, exporters and retailers can all access it," Dr Webster said.

"This is the technologically smart future of Australian agriculture, guaranteeing quality and surety of Australian Products around the world. Technology like this is driving us towards $100 billion by 2030."

The Traceability Grants Program will invest $7 million in grants over two rounds until June 2023.

Table grapes booming

FIGURES released by Hort Innovation show the Australian table grape industry achieved its highest ever export volume and value in FY20 with 152,200 tonnes valued at $622,947,485.

Hort Innovation head of international trade, Dr Penny Measham when looking at table grape export figures over the past three years, volume increased by 47 per cent, while value increased by 67pc."

China continues to drive export growth, taking up 42 of total exports by volume, increasing by 12 in volume and 25pc in value in FY20.



However, South Korea has had a record year with 152pc year-on-year growth in volume, and 951pc growth over the past two years.



The Philippines has also increased its share of exports with value increasing 29pc year-on-year.

AND Fresh's Allan Anderson, who grew table grapes himself for 25 years, said the industry, led by the Australian Table Grape Association, had done considerable work to open up and maintain new markets such as China and South Korea.



Ms Measham said Hort Innovation's Taste Australia campaign launched at the peak of the COVID-19 global outbreak, causing a change in direction for the program to become more digitally focused, with an upweighting to social media, e-commerce, use of influencers and digital advertising to reach consumers in their homes.

Hort Innovation general manager marketing and trade, Justine Coates said the table grape success was underpinned by the production of high-quality fruit, being able to export some product prior to significant global disruption and the ability to sea freight product.



"Many horticulture products are now facing into a peak period of export with reduced airfreight capacity due to COVID," she said.

