Massey throws in a shed with latest offer

FORGET the steak knives.

Massey Ferguson is throwing in a shed with every MF2600 tractor and loader sold before September 30 this year.

The shed is eight by 12 metres and 3.6m high and comes with a 20-year guarantee and is big enough to store a MF2600 model.

It is valued at $10,500, including GST.

According to AGCO Australia Western Australian area sales manager Jason Hayes, the MF2600 Series is the ideal utility tractor for a wide range of farm tasks.

"Though it's in the lower horsepower bracket, the series has been designed to pack a punch with a surprising list of features," Mr Hayes said.

The MF2600 Series is a four model range with power ratings between 29 kiloWatts (38 engine horsepower) and 56kW (75hp), linked to a 10-speed (eight forward, two reverse) basic constant mesh transmission.

Models are equipped with a Simpson three or four cylinder diesel engine, manufactured by Simpson & Co Ltd in Chennai, India.

Simpson & Co is the first and oldest diesel engine manufacturing company in India and its reliable and efficient engines have been powering tractors and other equipment around the globe since 1835.

The company's roots date back to local licensed manufacturing of Perkins diesel engines.

Over the years, Simpson & Co has grown and expanded, producing more than 100,000 engines a year in multiple facilities, making it one of the most successful companies in India.

All Simpson diesel engines in the MF2600 series feature a 125-millimetre stroke - a longer stroke generally equates to better lugging potential and deeper torque reserves.

The engine block features dry cast iron cylinder liners, improved bore geometry and four bolts per cylinder to better seal the cylinder head to the block.

The shape of the cylinder has been improved over previous models to be more rounded, providing for better cooling and lower oil consumption.

All models have a dual-stage engine air cleaner.

The pleated paper elements are housed in a durable plastic canister under the bonnet near the front of the tractor.

The one-piece cylinder head features a cross-flow air design, allowing air to be drawn in on one side of the engine and expelled on the other side.

According to Massey Ferguson, the cross-flow design provides less noise, improved air circulation, better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

All models offer two shift levers on the top of the transmission housing to provide simple and convenient operation.

One lever allows the operator to select from four forward and one reverse gears.

The second lever operates a high/low range, making a total of eight forward and two reverse speeds.

The transmission and rear axle housing, together act as a single large oil reservoir.

The oil is used for drive-train lubrication, as well as for three-point hitch and remote hydraulic valve operation.

The large oil capacity ensures that the transmission stays cool and lubricated and service is kept simple with only a single reservoir to drain and a single strainer element to clean.

All tractors have individual brake pedals to stop each rear wheel independently for brake-assisted steering, or the pedals can be locked together.

The MF2605 and MF2615 models use a mechanically-driven TAFE front axle with offset differential while the MF2625 and MF2635 tractors incorporate a mechanically-driven DANA front axle with offset differential.

Both axles provide a high steering angle for manoeuvrability, as well as axle oscillation to keep both front tyres on the ground pulling.

Often referred to as mechanical front wheel-assist (MFWA), the front axle is mechanically driven to provide improved traction for pulling and better performance in the field.

Each axle offers a standard ring and pinion differential with outboard planetary final drives located at the axle ends.

Maximum steering angle is 50 degrees (depending on front wheel and tyres).

In two wheel-drive configurations, the front axle is an adjustable box-in-box design with multiple track positions to match the needs of the customer.

The cast spindles allow for a steering angle of up to 55o and a centred kingpin lets the axle oscillate in both directions, keeping all four wheels on the ground in uneven terrain.

All models meet the ASAE standard for a category I and II three-point hitch with the Ferguson system, which has been used for more than six decades, virtually unchanged to provide a simple, dependable and efficient operation.

By using an inlet-controlled scotch yoke piston pump, the Ferguson lift system offers precise control of rear-mounted implements.

The pump is inside the rear axle housing and is driven by the PTO driveshaft.

All MF2600 tractor models feature a 540 RPM rear power take-off (PTO) as standard.

Each tractor model includes three hydraulic pumps as standard equipment to handle the various systems.

A small hydraulic gear-type pump located on the side of the engine is driven by the engine timing gear.

This pump provides hydraulic pressure to the steering cylinders used to turn the wheels left and right.

A second gear-type pump is located inside the rear axle housing and is driven by the main PTO driveshaft.

This pump provides hydraulic flow to external hydraulic circuits, such as a loader or rear-mounted spool valves.

Also located in the rear axle housing, the third hydraulic pump is the Ferguson pump for controlling the rear three-point hitch.

"The basic philosophy behind the MF2600 Series tractor is to provide an efficient, dependable and durable product for the value-minded customer," Mr Hayes said.