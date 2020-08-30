John Deere updates header fronts for 2021

JOHN Deere has updated its entire header line-up of combine fronts for the Australian market with new models earmarked for the 2021 harvest.

They include new HDR rigid cutterbar drapers, RDF HydraFlex drapers, BP15 belt pickup and CR and CF corn heads.

Each is compatible with most S Series and T Series combine harvesters, as well as the recently announced John Deere X Series.

According to the company the new fronts will help achieve maximum harvesting capacity while minimising grain loss when operating under a wide range of crops and conditions.

"John Deere HDR drapers are ideal for small grains, canola and pulse growers," John Deere tactical segment manager Marko Koelln said.

"They are particularly designed for uneven or rolling terrain.

"The HDR has a new hinged frame that provides unmatched terrain-following capability with twice the wing range as a MacDon FD1 FlexDraper and with uniform cut height.

"It's easy to use and these drapers pick up and sweep the down or lodged crop across the cutterbar thanks to a consistent distance between the reel fingers and cutterbar, improved reel range and increased reel-drive motor torque.

"Optional John Deere Grain Saver draper belts can also help to reduce canola cutterbar loss by up to 25 per cent when compared to traditional, smooth draper belts."

HDR drapers are available in 10.7 metre, 12.2m, 13.7m and 15.2m cutting widths.

"By upgrading from our 13.7m draper to the 15.2m version, farmers are able to cover about 10pc more ground each day, for improved time and input cost efficiencies," Mr Koelln said.

The RDF drapers feature a new two-speed centre feed section that lets operators slow down the feed drum and centre feed belt by 20pc compared with the 700FD.

"This puts more grain in the tank by reducing free grain loss, while operators can easily go from low to high speed when direct heading canola," Mr Koelln said.

"RDF drapers reduce grain loss and let operators harvest at faster speeds without sacrificing cut quality."

The knife system provides industry-exclusive cutting performance by making 1980 cuts a minute to enable faster harvesting speeds, while there is a choice of two centre feed belt options to optimise the RDF draper for multiple crops and conditions.

The standard centre belt is recommended for crops such as soybeans or an optional cleated centre belt is suited to feed higher-volume crops, like canola, into the feed drum.

John Deere is also offering the BP15 belt pickup for small grains and canola growers who need to harvest more hectares an hour with an X Series, S Series or T Series header.

"Growers can easily handle high volume crops in tough conditions with the new belt pickup that delivers a 20pc faster feed rate than its predecessor," Mr Koelln said.

"The BP15 has a wider feeder house opening with adjustable feed auger flighting and fingers that allow this belt-pickup platform to harvest more hectares."

The BP15 features improved feed rate adjustability to handle large or bulky crops with a standard two-speed auger drive sprocket that delivers a 20pc faster feed rate when needed, that's ideal for harvesting canola.

A slower speed feed rate can be used for less bulky crops such as cereals and grass seed, while a factory-installed crop shield minimises grain loss by preventing it from building up and laying on the feeder house.

"Less time will be spent making adjustments as no tools are needed to modify the height of the large, 51 centimetre gauge wheels for varying windrow conditions and crop types," Mr Koelln said.

The new line of corn heads has also been developed for harvesting leaning, down or fallen crops and can be equipped from the factory with Active End Fenders that pull more ears into the head as the harvester moves through the paddock.

Each of the new drapers, corn heads and belt pickup come with a header control unit (HCU) that communicates seamlessly with the combine.

The HCU saves head-specific factory calibration settings and collects and sends header-width information to the combine for accurate yield mapping and detects and reports header-specific diagnostic codes, plus tracks hours of use and maintenance intervals.

John Deere Australia dealers will start taking orders from August for a limited number of headers scheduled for delivery in harvest 2021.