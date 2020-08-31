Adam adds CLAAS to the dealership

Margaret River Machinery (MRM) has announced it is now a sub-dealer for CLAAS Harvest Centre (CHC) Katanning, servicing the Margaret River/ Augusta and Busselton shires.

The move adds to Adam and Chelsea Hogg's already successful Torque Diesel Industries business.

According to Adam, the move allows MRM to have full access to the CLAAS, Amazone and Vaderstad product range that is available from CHC Katanning.

MRM is undertaking all service and warranty work for CHC Katanning in the designated shires and has access to CLAAS and Amazone technical systems and diagnostic equipment.

"We also will offer genuine parts at competitive pricing," Adam said.

MRM's workshop is in Margaret River's light industrial area, unit 1, 28 Auger Way West.

Adam has plenty of experience on CHC equipment, as he is a former CHC service manager and he and his team are experienced across a wide range of brands and products.

The relationship has hit the ground running, with sales of a set of CLAAS Disco 9200C mowers with autoswathers, a CLAAS 410 Arion tractor, and a CLAAS Quadrant 5300 baler already sold into the area.