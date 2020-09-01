AFGRI has SPs waiting for work

AFGRI Equipment territory sales manager Campbell Aiken was checking out this John Deere R4045 self-propelled boomsprayer when Torque caught up with him last week. Its yours for $295,000 plus (GST), he said as he stepped down the steps so Torque could get a shot. Thanks Campbell, but theres serious business to be done with farmers assessing late nutrient applications along with fungicide and insecticide programs. A model such as this with only 2900 hours work should have a lot of appeal for in-crop spraying.

WITH recent rains and hopes for a good finish, many farmers are now taking the punt to "tizzy up" crops with late nutrient spray applications.

If you've got subsoil moisture, the punt becomes a management strategy to boost crop yields.

AFGRI Equipment is ready with a range of model year 2015 self-propelled R4045 boomsprayers at very competitive prices.

Most models have been workshopped and start from 1500 hours.

"We've got a good range to suit finance requirements and these models are in good condition and ready for work," said AFGRI's territory sales manager Campbell Aiken.

"They come with the latest technology including GreenStar 2630 screens and section control activation and auto boom levelling, so you don't have to buy that.

"They can be fitted with a Pulse Width Modulation system."

Most models feature a 4500 litre capacity tank, a 36 metre boom and most have GPS guidance.

Several have a 6000L tank.

These are very productive units, particularly if you have a good nurse system.

You can expect 50 to 80 hectares a tank fill and most models have the 75 millimetre Camlock connections for fast tank fill.

They're just a phone call away at your nearest AFGRI dealership.