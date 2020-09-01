RAZR disc sowing saves fuel and time at Condingup

AMONG the multiple benefits of upgrading to a disc sowing rig leading into this season, Condingup grower George Hulm said one of the most noticeable was still having 6000 litres of diesel remaining at the end of the family's seeding program.

He joked that it equated to a good amount of "stubby money'', albeit recognising he can "get through a few'' of those.

Mr Hulm said his Case IH Steiger 500 Quadtrac with CVTDrive continuously variable transmission pulled the new 18 metre Morris RAZR disc drill and 19,500-litre 9550 triple bin air cart with ease.

He said he usually needed more diesel when previously pulling the John Deere air drill and 1910 air cart, which they had used since 2015.

"We will now get most of our in-crop spraying done with the leftover diesel," Mr Hulm said.

"If we do need any more, it will only be a small amount."

Together with his wife Lyn, Mr Hulm continuously crops 4700 hectares over four properties, including leased land, that is spread from 20 kilometres out to 130km north-east of Esperance.

They have four children, Courtney (19), Cameron (16), Luke (14) and Britney (12).

The different locations mean they manage a full range of soil types, from yellow sands and plenty of non-wetting sands through to loams and heavy clays.

The crop rotation generally comprises field peas, wheat, canola and then barley, however, canola is not grown on the most northern property.

Mr Hulm said several factors made the move to the Morris RAZR disc drill attractive.

"On a former tree farm, we wanted to get away from pulling up sticks and just leave them in the ground to rot,'' he said.

"With the dry starts in recent years, when we might have received only 10-12 millimetres, on the clays it would be wet for a couple of inches, but the tynes would drag up the dry soil underneath and then the germination was not so good.

"It would bring up balls of clay and make it hard for crops to germinate.

"The discs run near the top in the dry and don't make the clods.''

Once again, there has been limited rainfall to start the 2020 season, particularly on the northern properties, however, Mr Hulm said the Morris rig had done a great job "of getting the crops up''.

The RAZR drill incorporates a walking beam design, providing excellent ground following, constant scraper to ground angle and positive furrow closing, while also creating weight transfer onto the disc blade for added penetration.

The 50 centimetre disc blades aid long field life and allow a reduced blade angle of five degrees while still forming the seed furrow.

The Hulms sow at a depth of about 37.5mm, rising to 20mm with the canola.

This was maintained despite some areas being deep ripped.

"It just rolled across the top at the same seed depth,'' Mr Hulm said.

They have also been strong believers in the need for potassium, particularly on their sandy country and this year, using one of the three rows on the Morris RAZR drill that is set on 25cm disc spacings, they took the opportunity to mid-row band 45 kilograms a hectare of muriate of potash mixed with the same amount of urea.

Mr Hulm said their focus on potassium contributed to screenings as low as 0.5 per cent in wheat last season.

"It helps with nitrogen uptake, straw strength and just makes everything very efficient,'' he said.

"We were only banding a smaller amount underneath the seed with the last rig, so this now gives us plenty of time to decide what's going on.

"With the better seed-to-soil contact and the mid-row banding, the crops are dead even.

"We reckon just about every seed germinated and we only seeded at 50-60kg/ha, with 90kg/ha of compound fertiliser and they came up very thick.''

The Morris RAZR disc drill also made light work of a heavier-than-normal straw residue from a 3.8 tonne per hectare canola crop harvested in difficult conditions last year - something the previous tyne machine would not have handled.

Furthermore, melons and wireweed are no longer causing any problems.

A faster sowing speed also effectively reduced seeding time by about a week, as well as the labour required.

"We were going about 11 kilometres an hour in the canola and seeding 20 hectares an hour in the heavy country," Mr Hulm said.

"It was dry and if we went faster, there was way too much dust.

"It just rolled over the rocks and so we didn't have to slow down as much.

"With the tynes, we would come back to 4-5km/h, whereas with this machine we only came down to about 8km/h, which was as fast as we went with the tynes.

"We were starting at 6am and still getting 200ha done by 10pm at night - previously we were going pretty hard to get 250ha done in 24 hours.

"We took the same amount of time with seeding, but we had a few weekends off and we weren't going all night.

"We were keeping up enough, so we didn't need to go late at night.

"We did the whole program with two-and-a-half men, whereas it's normally four men.''

Having previously owned an 8 Series Morris air cart, Mr Hulm said the operation of the 9550 cart was smooth and simple, while the seeding process was further assisted by a three-compartment Tornado commodity trailer.

"Everything just worked very well together, even though the new sowing rig was delivered by Staines Esperance during the pandemic in mid-April," he said.

"There were no hiccups.

"We learned how to work it all and we are still learning.

"Setting the pressure appropriately takes a bit of time and some canola was a bit shallow, but it will be good next year.''