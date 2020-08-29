Prime Coorow farm is steeped in history

Price: EOI

Location: Coorow

Area: 4355.8ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Simon Wilding 0417 965 211

IT'S the first time that Koobabbie has been offered for sale since it was selected in 1906.

Arguably one of the best farms in the region, Koobabbie is about 24 kilometres south east of Coorow in the renowned farming area of Waddy Forest.

It has some of the most productive soil types in the area, with high yielding red loams and quality sandplain on the east side.

Originally timbered with York and salmon gum and stands of jam trees, the country is gently undulating and well drained.

Koobabbie is watered via six bores and 11 dams.

Domestic water is serviced by a large rain water catchment system.

Sheep yards are attached to the shearing shed with draft and loading facilities and the main working area has a covered race.

There are also cattle yards with a crush and loading race.

Fencing is mainly Ringlock on steel posts and some fencing has rabbit netting on wooden posts.

All tree belts have been fenced and these areas have native conservation covenants over them.

Designed in 1936 by reputable architect Marshall Clifton, the homestead is constructed of rendered concrete blocks and a tiled gable roof and has three large bedrooms and three attached sleepouts, coupled with a large dining room, lounge room and an office/fourth bedroom.

Outbuildings include a garage and lean-to, a building next to the garage known as the engine shed, several machinery/hay sheds/ workshops, fertiliser sheds and 16 silos.

Historical buildings comprise the stables, shearers' quarters, workers' cottages and a four-stand shearing shed.

Koobabbie has been run conservatively and with great care, keeping the historic buildings and infrastructure in very good condition.