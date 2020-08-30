Farming doesn't get much more convenient

Price: EOI closing Friday, September 25, 2020

Location: Bakers Hill

Area: 336.6ha

Agent: Ray White Rural WA

Contact: Hugh Ness 0428 551 742

'LOCATION, location, location' has always been the call for real estate and Braysey, Bakers Hill offers exactly that.

Close to Perth, the property is 77 kilometres from the CBD, five minutes' drive to Bakers Hill and 20-30 minutes' drive to York, Northam, Mundaring and Midland, which makes farming in this area very convenient.

The property comprises 336.6 hectares with about 243ha being cleared and arable.

The owners run a cattle enterprise on the farm with about 100 Murray Grey breeders, as well as producing large amounts of hay and silage.

The land is gently undulating with excellent fencing throughout.

Braysey is watered via four dams, two wells and a bore.

Buildings include a cosy four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with two living rooms, air-conditioning and a woodfire.

There is also a 22 metre x 24m large hay shed, three additional machinery sheds/workshops, brick stables with three stalls and a dressage arena, three silos, several small horse paddocks and multiple large rainwater tanks.

Braysey presents an excellent opportunity for a new owner to put their mark on it with cattle, sheep, grain, hay or canola production all suitable.

The sellers have owned the property for 25 years and have done a fantastic job to present it in its current conditions, but it is now time for a change.