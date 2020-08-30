Mixed farming at its best with good water

Price: EOI

Location: Coomberdale

Area: 997ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle

0409 686 626

THIS fabulous property is 30 kilometres north west of Moora and is the true sense of the term 'mixed farming', offering buyers great diversity.

It is running 300 ewes and lambs alongside an amazing wildflower business that has been established for more than 45 years and has been exporting stunning wildflowers worldwide for the past 25 years.

There are also plantations of 50 hectares of pines, 65ha of sandalwood and 233ha of river gums (more information is available).

The developed area is estimated to be 880ha.

The potential of an eco-tourism business and camping is waiting for the right buyer to take this property to the next level, as the beautiful landscape is priceless.

Infrastructure includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom family home, shearing shed with workshop space and 50 metre x 30m general purpose shed adjoining the shearing shed.

Rainfall averages 445 millimetres a year, plus there is a 14,000 kilolitre water licence.

Soils are yellow sandplain with banksia woodlands and some lighter soil with kwongan scrub.

The property is zoned rural and rates to Moora Shire are $4068.80 per annum.