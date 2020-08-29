Lifestyle property has good infrastructure

Price: $585,000

Location: York

Area: 94.7ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Phil Becker 0412 578 429





THIRTEEN kilometres east of York, this property has been carefully priced to meet the present market.

The fibro and iron roof homestead is placed on the property to provide both privacy and a very pleasant outlook.

It offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, dining, lounge and a wrap-around verandah.

Infrastructure is a highlight of this property, comprising a 640 square metre machinery shed/stables, a 110m2 general purpose shed and a 50m2 general purpose shed, with all being steel-framed and iron clad constructions.

There's also a 130m2 building which includes a cool room, freezer, kitchen and bathroom that was formerly used as an abattoir, as well as four day shelters, two round yards and 10 day paddocks.

Tank storage includes six water tanks, with one steel 151 kilolitre tank, one steel 76kL tank and one poly 3.8kL tank, coupled with three fibreglass tanks that have a combined capacity of 38kL.

It is watered by a dam and bore.

There are about 68.80 arable hectares that are most suitable for cropping purposes.

The property is leased on a yearly basis which assists in rates and power costs.

This is an excellent opportunity to secure and an inspection will not disappoint.