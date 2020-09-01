WAF addresses generational changes

FOR the past 40 years WAFarmers membership base has declined at about the same rate as the number of farmers leaving the industry in Western Australia.

Speaking at the agricultural advocacy group's roadshow event in Merredin last week, WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said despite the decline in membership, the organisation was still credible, as it had maintained about 40 per cent of WA's production base.

"If you go back to the 1970s there were about 17,000 farmers in WA and we had about a third of them," Mr Whittington said.

"Now there are about 3500 grain growers in WA and we still have a third of them.

"Seven hundred grain growers are producing 70pc of our State's grain and in 10 years time they think it will be 500 grain growers producing 80pc - so the march is speeding up exponentially.

"But our plan has to be to maintain at least a third."

Mr Whittington said WAFarmers was not alone in its struggle to engage the next generation, saying organisations everywhere were facing a "structural generation change".

"The modern generation is very different from who was around in the 1960s to 1970s," Mr Whittington said.

"The reality is, if you want to get involved in politics now, you can have a discussion electronically but back in the 1970s you'd have to drive along a gravel road into town to have that discussion.

WAFarmers president Rhys Turton said the reduction in the number of WA farmers meant those remaining farmers are getting busier and busier and were very time poor."

"Using the technology that's available to us to have meetings with people that are in a tractor, ute or office will help the mechanics of our organisation,'' Mr Turton said.

"I think we have a great value proposition to sell, but we don't seem to be picking up that support from non-members - so perhaps we're not selling ourselves enough in the bush."

Mr Turton said the relevance of the organisation came down to the ongoing strength of its commodity councils.

"Those councils need to be populated by the right people making the right noises and banging on the right doors," he said.

With the gradual decline in membership resulting in fewer resources, WAFarmers recently made a survey available to its members, proposing possible new structures for the organisation.

Mr Turton said the overwhelming response to the survey, which is still open, was for change.

WAFarmers has 17 zones spread across the State, eight of which are active with five active zone co-ordinators.

Under the new proposed structure, these zones would be reduced to seven or eight.

"The challenge of having 17 zones spread across WA, with about half of those being pretty inactive - it was a bit of a no-brainer to suggest we re-jig the zoning model," Mr Turton said.

"Our grains commodity council said they were happy to have a reduction in zones, as long as we don't end up with a reduction in grassroots feedback for ideas and policies.

"Hopefully what we're heading towards is a model that is easy to work with, requires less administration from head office and still gets the grassroots feed of ideas and policies from our members through the zones."

With the survey results to be workshopped at a WAFarmers Restructure Forum in October, the organisation plans to take a new structure to its 2021 annual general meeting for voting.

However former president of WAFarmers Merredin zone John Flockhart said decreasing the zones ran the risk of less contact with people at a grassroots level.

"I'm interested to see who's in the room at these meetings, but more importantly, who's not in the room and what opportunities there are to drum up some support," Mr Flockhart said.

"This room should be bulging, but the executives from Perth outnumber the locals.

"If you're going to build on the strength of the community that is getting thinner on the ground, we need to somehow make that structure more parallel with what the local communities are doing.

"We need to build on those strengths and bonds that are already there."



SEASONAL SHORTAGES

Discussing the various issues affecting the State's agricultural industry, 2Workin Oz lead co-ordinator Ley Webster addressed WA's seasonal labour shortages and said the upcoming hay season was of great concern.

"Having no skilled bale operators for the hay season really terrifies me because hay cutting is far more technical than harvesting in some aspects," Ms Webster said.

"I've been talking to a few contractors to see what we can do."

Offering training and recruitment services for farming and the agricultural industry, Ms Webster has been lobbying to get people into WA to help fill the industry's labour shortages.

While she had received support from the Federal government, Ms Webster said her requests had fallen on deaf ears in WA Premier Mark McGowan's office.

"Our whole challenge in trying to get workers here for this season is that they're classified as backpackers and unskilled," Ms Webster said.

"But what the State government doesn't realise is that these are in fact skilled, professional farmers and they're coming over here on a working holiday visa because it's the only visa they can get.

"As an industry, we really need to differentiate between unskilled backpackers and those skilled workers."

Ms Webster highlighted Danish farmers who had participated in her courses after travelling to WA on the 417 visas.

"The Danish farmers start agricultural school at 16 and are required to spend at least six months working on a farm as part of their training," Ms Webster said.

"This means by the time they're 20 and they reach Australia, they've accrued hundreds of hours and are skilled farmers.

"They do six months of academic work and then they're available for the peak seasons of their year and do paid professional farm work.

"I would love for our agricultural colleges to do something similar, but it might be hard to get that through the State's Education Department."

With 2Workin Oz's courses fully booked for the next five weeks, Ms Webster said about 70pc of the participants are Australian and 30pc are international.

"We have been able to run courses for harvest because we got some scholarship funding from Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) and Careers in Grain, but I honestly think if we had to charge our normal prices we wouldn't have got people through," she said.

Course participants included airline pilots who had been made redundant due to the pandemic.

"We think they should be pretty good on the headers and, to their credit, they're all 40 to 60-years-old," Ms Webster said.



MANSLAUGHTER LAW

The meeting also heard from Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner who spoke about the possible impacts of the proposed industrial manslaughter laws on WA's farming community

With the crime of industrial manslaughter already in existence in WA - the proposed legislation breaks the industrial manslaughter charge into a two-tier system, imposing significant penalties for each.

If charged with the top level of criminal industrial manslaughter, farmers could face a 20-year stint in jail, with a maximum fine as an individual of $5million, while a body corporate could be fined up to $10m.

"You have a duty of care to your employees and could face this charge when you know there is a risk within your workplace that exposes an employee to death and you do nothing about that risk," Mr Brunner said.

He said WA's proposed legislation was unique in that it included a prohibition to insure against the penalty.

"WA is the only State that is introducing this prohibition and no other State is considering it," Mr Brunner said.

"It means that money would well and truly come out of your pocket - and how many of you can afford a fine of $1m or more?"

If charged with the second level of the legislation, where you breach a duty you have under the act which results in a death, the individual is susceptible to a fine of up to $2.5m and 10 years in prison.

Mr Brunner said another "draconian" measure under the Occupational Health and Safety Act was that a person had no right to not answer relevant questions about an incident in the workplace, with no defence of self incrimination.

"You can fail to answer a question but that failure will expose you to a penalty," Mr Brunner said.

"Time will tell, but I would guess that some people would absorb the penalty rather than incriminate themselves."

Despite there being a prohibition on the prosecutor in using that evidence in a case against the person, Mr Brunner said there were serious questions about whether that entity could use information provided to a WorkSafe inspector in a prosecution.

With farms usually a mix of work and home, Mr Brunner said children being in the workplace also raised a range of issues.

"Under the legislation there is the presumption that farmers will know what the hazards are on their property at all times and take measures to minimise or eliminate those hazards so employees aren't exposed to risk of harm," he said.

"Primarily, the best way of doing that is to develop systems around work activities, for example, implementing maintenance regimes on machinery.

"Whilst you have a duty of care, that duty is tempered by what the act says is reasonable measures and those measures are what you can afford to implement based on the resources you have."