The Macquarie University is seeking input into research being conducted into Australia's animal-related planning for, and response to, disasters including bushfires, floods and cyclones.



The purpose of the study is to better understand how different groups and organisations manage animals in disasters, including the uptake and implementation of the National Planning Principles for Animals in Disasters (NPPAD), designed to support jurisdictions in disaster management planning that ensures consideration of animals.



This study will also evaluate how planning for animals has been operationalised in recent years since development of the NPPAD by the Australian Animal Welfare Strategy and World Animal Protection, and endorsement of the NPPAD by the Australian and New Zealand Emergency Management Committee in 2014.



Participants will be provided the option of receiving a summary of findings via email or online webinar, and the project will conclude with the delivery of an openly accessible report of findings, due in January 2021.



The report will include recommendations that inform disaster response planning that involve animal management.



The university wants to hear multiple perspectives, and as such are contacting different organisations and people to ensure that a range of voices are represented, including those who may now hold a different role, but have valuable experience to share.



The Macquarie University said it was an important issue to look into given the increasing frequency and severity of disasters in Australia.



The story Have your say on the industry's preparedness for disasters first appeared on Farm Online.